Rox Rally Falls Short Sunday

The Rochester Honkers beat the St. Cloud Rox 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. The Rox fall to 6-4 on the second half of the season with the loss and 30-15 overall.

The Honkers jumped out to a 6-0 after five innings before the Rox mounted a comeback attempt in the seventh inning. St. Cloud put up four runs in the frame but could not scratch across the tying runs.

The Rox now have three days off for the Northwoods League all star break, then return to action on Thursday at Joe Faber Field against Eau Claire.