The St. Cloud Rox clinched the first-half North Division title Tuesday with an 8-1 win over the Huskies at Wade Stadium in Duluth. The Rox finished the first half with a 25-11 record.

Cameron Eden was 3-5 in Tuesday's win for St. Cloud, while Keaton Kringlen finished 2-4. The Rox used four pitchers in the win.