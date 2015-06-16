Rox Postpone Game Against Honkers Due To Rain

ST. CLOUD -- The match-up between the St. Cloud Rox and the Rochester Honkers has been postponed for tonight (Tuesday).

The continuous rain has made the field unplayable.

The Honkers are not scheduled to return to St. Cloud again this season, which means tonight's game will be made up as a doubleheader in Rochester on July 11th.

Fans with tickets for this (Tuesday) evenings game can exchange their tickets for any future regular season home game during the 2015 season based on ticket availability.

The Rox will play again tomorrow (Wednesday) against the Alexandria Blue Anchors at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.