Rox On Fire Under First Year Manager David Bellamy

The St. Cloud Rox are currently riding a nine-game winning streak as they near the halfway point of the 2021 season. The team record for consecutive wins is ten, set in 2016.

David Bellamy is in his first year as the manager of the Rox after taking over the reins from longtime skipper Augie Rodriguez. He says his team is firing on all cylinders right now and the key is the team's chemistry.

"They're having fun, enjoying being around each other and enjoying being at the field every day," Bellamy said. "They are playing loose and I'm just trying to stay out of the way."

The Rox have been getting contributions from their entire roster and guys are settling into their roles.

"When building the roster you have some roles in mind," Bellamy said. "At the same time, that's the benefit of playing every day, seeing guys evolve into roles and get comfortable in their roles."

Among their leading hitters is Otto Kemp, who sports a batting average of .387, from Point Loma Nazarene University. Bellamy says it doesn't matter where you play in college, if you can play you will get playing time.

"It doesn't matter what level you're at, if you are a good player you can play in this league," Bellamy said. "He can hit anywhere in the order and is just a great guy with a great personality.

The Rox are 17-6 on the season which not only puts them in first place of the Great Plains West Division, but actually gives them the best record in the entire Northwoods League.

"We have a really good group of guys that show up to the field with a great attitude and positive energy," Bellamy said. "Usually when you focus on team success, individual success will come too."