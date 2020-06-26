Rox Offer Ticket Priority Sign Up For Single Game Seats

The Northwoods League is set to return to Central Minnesota next week, with the Rox playing at Willmar on July 1st before opening the home portion of the schedule at Joe Faber Field July 2nd.

However, single game tickets for the Rox are not available at this time. Only 250 fans will be allowed entry at Faber Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the seats are already spoken for, with priority given to season ticket holders and group ticket purchases that were previously made.

The Rox have set up a system for fans interested in tickets to get notified when they become available.

Sign up HERE to be notified by the team, and in the meantime be sure to listen to the Rox all season long on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.