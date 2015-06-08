Rox Mauled By Moondogs Sunday

The Rox fell 10-3 to the Mankato Moondogs at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud has now lost back-to-back games and falls to 7-4 on the season, one game behind the Rochester Honkers for first place in the North Division.

Austin Athmann's RBI single and Kyle Serrano's RBI double were the only run-producing hits for the Rox. St. Cloud mustered just seven hits as a team and allowed ten hits to Mankato.

The Rox host Mankato again on Monday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 on AM 1390 The Fan.