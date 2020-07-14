Rox Manager Augie Rodriguez On The Season’s First Two Weeks [PODCAST]

The Rox are 5-5 after nearly two weeks of play in 2020. Rox Field Manager Augie Rodriguez joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to discuss his team during a very atypical Northwoods League season.

Rodriguez discusses what his team does to stay busy off the field during the pandemic, how the team's routine is different from previous seasons, how long it will take to get his players in 'game-shape,' and what has impressed him about his team so far this season.

