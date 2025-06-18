Rox Keep Rolling, Sweep Doubleheader With Willmar Tuesday

The St. Cloud Rox amazing start to its season continued Tuesday with a pair of wins over the Willmar Stingers. The wins push the Rox to 16-4 in the Northwoods League season's first half.

After Monday's game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions, nearly 1800 Rox fans turned out to watch two wins from the hometown team at Joe Faber Field.

St. Cloud won game one by a 2-0 final score. Austin Haley and Dominic Smaldino each had runs batted in for the Rox and four pitchers combined for shutout on the mound.

The Rox took game two 5-1 behind a Smaldino home run and 5.2 strong innings from Riane Ritter, who allowed just a single run on three hits.

The Rox 16-4 record places them 4.5 games ahead of the Badlands Big Sticks for first place in the Great Plains West Division and the team's .800 winning percentage is the best in the 24-team Northwoods League.

St. Cloud will play another doubleheader on Wednesday, this time at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. First pitch for game one is set for 12:05 p.m..

The Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9, Granite City Sports.