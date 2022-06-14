Rox improve to 11-2 with 4-1 Win at Willmar

The St. Cloud Rox are 11-2 after a 4-1 win at Willmar Monday night. Magnum Hofstetter had 3 hits, a double a homerun and 4 RBIs to lead the Rox. Jack Steil added a hit and 2 runs scored for St. Cloud. Hunter Day threw 6 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win and improve to 3-0.

The Rox have both today and Wednesday off and will play at day/night doubleheader Thursday. Game times at 12:05 and 6:35. Hear both games on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.