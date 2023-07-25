Rox Rout Stingers 13-4 in Willmar

The St. Cloud Rox inched closer to Willmar in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division after posting a 13-4 win at Willmar Monday night. The Rox scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning to take firm control of the game.

Oscar Serratos Jr. went 4-5 with 4 runs scored and 4 RBI, Kyle Jackson went 4-5 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, Jackson Hauge went 2-3 with 3 RBI and Haiden Hunt had 2 hits and 3 runs scored for St. Cloud.

Wes Burton started the game for the Rox and threw 5 innings with 4 hits and 3 earned runs allowed with 4 strikeouts to get the win.

The Rox are 12-7 in the 2nd half of the season and are 1 game back of first place Willmar. St. Cloud is off today and will host Willmar Wednesday night at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.