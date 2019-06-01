Rox Home Opener Spoiled By Bismarck In 9th

The St. Cloud Rox were defeated by the Bismarck Larks 9-6 on Saturday night in St. Cloud's home opener at Joe Faber Field. The Rox were up 6-4 going into the top of the 9th, but Bismarck scored 5 runs to take the lead and were able to hold on in the bottom of the inning to win.

Zack Elliott knocked in 2 runs at the plate for the Rox while Garrett Delano and Thomas Delgadillo also added RBI hits. Delgadillo was perfect at the plate, going 4-4 and upping his batting average to .429 on the young season.

Cam Kline got the start for St. Cloud, going 6 strong innings while allowing 3 runs and striking out 5 batters. Kevin Davis added a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The Rox fall to 2-3 and will finish their 2 game series with Bismarck on Sunday in St. Cloud, first pitch is at 4:05pm with a 3:35 pregame on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.