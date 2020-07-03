Rox Harangue Honkers Friday

The St. Cloud Rox earned a series sweep with a convincing 13-2 win over the Honkers in Rochester Friday night.

The Rox struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning against Honkers starter Charles Harrison. St. Cloud loaded the bases with no outs before scoring a run on a Nate Rombach fielder's choice and another on a passed ball.

The Honkers got on the board with a Rob Moore solo home run in the top of the fourth, but the Rox responded with a Jordan Barth RBI triple in the top of the fifth to make the score 3-1.

Honkers outfielder Ryan Wrobleski hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it a 3-2 game. However, the Rox responded with a monster eight run, six hit inning in the top of the eighth to put the game away for good.

Jack Kelly threw two scoreless innings to open the game for St. Cloud, Gabriel Sequeira followed with two innings of one-run ball, and four other relievers finished the game to lead St. Cloud to victory.

Rocori's Jordan Barth finished with three runs batted in, while Cody Kelly notched the Rox first home run of the season.

The Rox (2-1) will play at Waterloo on Monday, July 6th. Hear the game on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.