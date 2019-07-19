Rox Get Set for a Busy Home Weekend [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud Rox are riding a 7-game winning streak after posting a come from behind victory of Bismarck Thursday night. Rox Vice President and part owner Scott Schreiner joined me. He talked about their current home stand which includes games against Bismarck tonight at 7:05, and then the Rox host Duluth Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Hear about what exciting promotions the Rox have planned.

All Rox games can be heard on AM 1390-Granite City with Evan Hughes calling the play-by-play.