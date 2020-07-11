Rox Fall to Stingers 7-2

The St. Cloud Rox suffered their fourth loss so far this season at the hands of the Willmar Stingers on Friday.

After two scoreless innings, the Rox put up the first run in the top of the third. That lead held up until Willmar scored five in the bottom of the fourth.

The Stingers extended their lead a couple of innings later, running in two more for a 7-1 lead over the Rox. St. Cloud managed one more run in the top of the eighth and fell to Willmar 7-2.

Jack Kelly and Ben Norman each scored one for the Rox. Pitchers Brandon White, Justin Simanek, Tyson Heaton, and Nick DeSalvo combined for nine hits and seven runs in eight innings.

The Rox fall to 4-4 and will face off against Willmar in a double-header on Saturday to close out the weekend series. Game times are 12:35 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.