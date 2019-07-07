Rox Fall 9-4 To Larks

Bismarck -- Saint Cloud would loose game one from Bismarck, loosing 9-4 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Bismarck to the early lead by scoring three runs in the first to take a 3-0 lead. Saint Cloud would make it a 3-2 in the third inning. Scoring runs on a Jordan Barth rbi single and on a Garrett Delano rbi sac fly. Bismarck however would start opening it up in the sixth making it a 4-2 game. There bats would come alive in the seventh inning scoring four runs making it 8-2. Then adding another run in the eighth making it 9-2. The Rox tried to rally in the 9th inning but they could only get two runs across thanks to a rbi double by Gus Steiger to make it 9-4.

The Rox, who are now 3-2, 23-17 overall will play game 2 against Bismarck at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Monday. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show starts at 6:35 p.m.