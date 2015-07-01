Rox Drop First Half Finale In Alexandria Tuesday

The Rox were defeated 12-9 by the Alexandria Blue Anchors Tuesday night at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. The game was the conclusion of the first half of the Northwoods League season, which the Rox finished with a 19-15 record.

St. Cloud trailed 11-3 after five innings before mounting a comeback that fell just short. The Rox plated three runs in the sixth and three in the ninth but could not find the equalizer.

The Rox return home Wednesday night to take on the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, with pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan beginning at 6:35 PM.