Rox Catcher Nate Rombach [PODCAST]

Nate Rombach comes to St. Cloud this summer via Texas Tech, where he wrapped up a spectacular first season with the Red Raiders by leading the Big 12 in home runs and runs batted in before the season was cut short by COVID-19.

Rombach discusses coming from a baseball family, why he decided to become a catcher, his thoughts on the length of baseball games and whether he would favor robot umpires, among other topics.

