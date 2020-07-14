Rox Bounce Back Monday Against Mankato

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 3-0 Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The win snapped a two-game skid and improved the Rox record to 5-5 on the season.

RJ Martinez made his first start of the season for St. Cloud and tossed four scoreless innings, while Blake Stelzer earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Ben Norman paced the Rox offense with a pair of hits and a run scored. St. Cloud totaled six hits in the win.

St. Cloud is off on Tuesday and Wednesday before beginning a series with Waterloo on Thursday. The Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.