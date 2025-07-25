The St. Cloud Rox squished the Minot Hot Tots 8-5 Thursday night for their third straight win. The streak, which comes immediately following a five-game losing skid, improves the Rox to 12-9 overall and 37-17 overall.

St. Cloud scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning for an early lead. Josh Dykhoff and Augusto Mungarrieta each had RBI singles and Carter Jorissen capped the scoring with a fielder's choice groundout that scored a run.

The Hot Tots responded with a pair of runs off of Rox starter Caden Leonard in the top of the second to make the score 3-2 before St. Cloud's Tanner Recchio recorded his first of five hits of the night in the second inning to drive in Jaixen Frost, making the score 4-2 after two innings.

The Rox added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Recchio scored on a Dykhoff single, making the score 5-2. Minot would score a pair of runs in the top of the sixth but saw their comeback attempt come up short.

Leonard received a no-decision after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk in five innings of work. Reliever Kaden Pfeffer was the pitcher of record for his first win of the season.

