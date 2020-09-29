Rocori Spartans 2020 Football Schedule

The Rocori Spartans will take the field as the defending Class AAAA state champions after a memorable win over SMB in the championship game last year at US Bank Stadium.

The Spartans will be road warriors to begin the season, with the hope being their new artificial turf field will be ready for the season's final weeks.

Here's a look at the 2020 Spartans football schedule (Home games in BOLD)

Friday, October 9th

@ Big Lake 7 PM

Friday, October 16th

@ Chisago Lakes 5 PM

Friday, October 23rd

@ Willmar 7 PM

Friday, October 30th

vs Becker 7 PM

Friday, November 6th

vs Delano 7 PM

Thursday, November 12th

vs Hutchinson 7 PM