Rocori Set To Battle Big Lake For Section Title Thursday

The Rocori Spartans will take on the Big Lake Hornets Thursday night at St. Cloud State University for the Section 5AAA title. The Spartans have defeated St. Cloud Apollo (62-47) and Zimmerman (56-40) to advance to the title game.

"Overall we've been playing well, of course we've had our ups and downs (in the section playoffs), Rocori coach Nate Guetter said. "Apollo is a dangerous team so it was good to get the victory, and Zimmerman played a little differently and held the ball a little bit."

"Overall, I'm happy with the way we have played," Guetter said.

The Spartans and Hornets met in the regular season opener back in early December, but Guetter says both teams have evolved since then.

"I think we are both very different teams now," Guetter said. "They were missing one of their starters, and I'd like to think that we are a lot better team now and I think they are as well."

Guetter is hoping that the Spartans can use their size inside as an advantage against an athletic team such as the Hornets.

"They are an athletic team, but not real big," Guetter said. "They have a couple of really good guards and good athleticism, so I think it's going to be a battle."

"I think everyone should expect a very good game," Guetter said.

The Section 5AAA championship game can be heard on WJON.com (online only) beginning at 5:55 Thursday evening. Those interested can hear the game by going to the website and clicking "Listen Live" or by downloading the WJON app.