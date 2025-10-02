Prep Sports Schedule – Thursday, October 2nd
The ROCORI Spartan girls soccer team will host St. Cloud on Thursday in Cold Spring for a Central Lakes Conference showdown.
The Spartans are 6-4-3 overall this season and currently sport a 3-3-2 record in Central Lakes Conference play. The Crush is just ahead of ROCORI in the CLC standings with a 5-2 conference record and an 8-4-3 overall mark.
Thursday's game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start time in Cold Spring.
GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE (7 p.m. STARTS)
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Monticello
Cathedral @ Albany
Sartell @ Buffalo
BOYS SOCCER
The Cathedral Crusaders will play at Minnewaska Area on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..
The Crusaders suffered their first loss of the season at Breck on Tuesday and are currently 12-1-1 overall and ranked #4 (by QRF) in Class A.
The Lakers are currently riding a six-game winning streak including a 3-2 win over Melrose on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE (7 PM UNLESS NOTED)
Apollo @ ROCORI 1 PM
Buffalo @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Minnewaska Area
Tech @ Orono
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Becker
VOLLEYBALL
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will head to Cold Spring for a matchup with Central Lakes Conference rival ROCORI on Thursday night.
The Storm sits atop the Central Lakes Conference with a 9-0 CLC record and is currently 14-1 overall. The Spartans are 6-3 in conference play and 11-8 overall.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Sartell @ Elk River
Columbia Heights @ Apollo
Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes
Tech @ Bemidji