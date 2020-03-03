ROCORI Baseball’s Steil Named Preseason All-American

ROCORI multi-sport athlete Jack Steil was named a Minnesota preseason All-American by the National Baseball Coaches Association Tuesday. Steil, a shortstop, was also the quarterback for the Spartans 2019 state champion football team.

Steil, a senior in 2020, hit .406 last season with the Spartans and is committed to play baseball at Nebraska next year.

ROCORI opens the season on April 5th when Sauk Rapids-Rice visits Cold Spring Baseball Park.