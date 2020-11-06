Rocori AD Joel Baumgarten [PODCAST]

The Rocori football team will play a fifth consecutive road game Friday night when they 'host' Delano at Monticello High School. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, beginning with the pregame show at 4:45 p.m.

Rocori Activities Director and assistant football coach Joel Baumgarten joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to talk about the Spartans' strong start to the season, some of the key players so far this year, where the team could still improve and updates us on the progress of Rocori's new turf football field, which is being installed as we speak.

