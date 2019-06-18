Red Sox Shutout Twins Monday

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 2-0 Monday night at Target Field. The Twins, who have now lost back-to-back games, are 47-24 on the season.

Jose Berrios took the tough-luck loss for Minnesota after allowing just a single run in eight innings of work while striking out ten Red Sox. Minnesota's offense managed just five hits against Boston starter Rick Porcello.

The Twins will host the Red Sox again Tuesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.