RECAP: SCSU Baseball Sweeps U-Mary

SCSU Athletics

The Huskies swept a double header from the University of Mary Marauders with a pair of shutouts. The Huskies now have built a 36-9 overall and 24-7 NSIC record for the season. With a three game series with Southwest State Minnesota State Marshall Mustangs this weekend to close out the regular season and getting ready to host the NSIC tourney at Faber Field Wednesday May 8 th thru Saturday May 11th.

SCSU HUSKIES 1 UNIVERSITY OF MARY MARAUDERS 0

The Huskies won a very good pitching duel with a pair of hits and one run scored in the bottom of the second inning. That was enough for right handed senior Dominic Austing, he had an awesome ball game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts, to run his season record to 7-0.

Senior Caeden Harris scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Aaron Hammann, for the only run of the ball game. Senior Jordan Joseph went 1 for 3 and junior Matt Quade went 1 for 2. Junior Lenny Walker was hit by a pitch, Senior Toran Shahidi was hit by a pitch and senior Ethan Ibarra earned a walk.

The Marauders, Jonathan Druheim was their starting pitcher, he was their pitcher of record, he pitched a complete game. Connor Doll went 1 for 3, Jesus Payan went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Travis Stevens and Nick McCann both earned walks.

SCSU HUSKIES 4 UNIVERSITY OF MARY MARAUDERS 0

The Huskies collected five hits, including a pair of doubles, that was enough support for the Huskies pitching staff. Sophomore lefty Matt Osterberg started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. He now has a 5-1 season record. Sophomore right hander Riley Ahern threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Lefty sophomore Trevor Koening threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter and freshman. Right hander Dylan Haskamp threw 1/3 of an inning, he faced one batter. Senior right hander Matt Butler thew the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Husky offense put up two runs in the bottom of the first inning and added single runs in both the second inning and the seventh inning. The Huskies catcher not only had a great day behind the plate, he went 1 for 2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two big RBI’s. Right fielder Mitch Mallek went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Lenny Walker went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Second baseman Aaron Hammann went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and left fielder Caeden Harris went 1 for 3.

The Marauders starting pitcher, Daniel Turner was their pitcher of record. Jesus Payan went 1 for 4, Chris Scott went 1 for 3 and Daulton Sauce went 1 for 3.

Up Coming Husky Games:

Friday May 3 rd

At Southwest Minnesota State University Marshall Mustangs (DH) (1:30/3:30)

Saturday

At Southwest Minnesota State University Marshall Mustangs (12:00)

Wednesday May 8 th Thru May 11 th

NSIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (TBA)

Scores from Around the NSIC

MN State University Mankato 12 Univ. of Sioux Falls 1

MN State University Mankato 4 Univ. of Sioux Falls 1