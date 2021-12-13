Prep Wrestling Update

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING

(Thursday Dec. 3rd Thru Saturday Dec 5th Results)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

UPDATED RATINGS (DECEMBER 9th)

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

AAA LEAN and Mean

Jaxon Kenning 138 No. 6

Cody Brott 170 No. 10

Andy Johnson 182 No. 10

Taylor Hugg 220 No. 9

The CRUSH had a good team performance with 122 points and seven place winners to tie for third place at the sixteen field of teams at the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational. Jaxon Kenning (138) and Cody Brott (182) both earned championship medals. Andy Johnson (170) and Tucker Hugg (220) both earned third place, Jack Hamak (106) earned fourth place, Sutton Kenning (195) earned fifth place and Jesus Ruiz (120) earned sixth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Spencer Johnson 126 No. 3

Dylan Enriquez 132 No. 7

Austin Lipinski 160 No. 9

The Sabres earned six medals at the sixteen team of field of teams in the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan Invitational. They took eighth place with 110 points, Spencer Johnson (126) and Will Budge (195) both earned second place medals. Ashton Linpinski (152) earned third place, Alex Hendrickson (106), Dutch Nordby (132) and Kaden Brooks (138) both earned fifth place. They were without their No. 7 ranked wrestler, Dylan Enriquez.

BECKER BULLDOGS

No. 3 AA

Kaden Nicolas 113. No. 4

Landen Kujawa 126 No. 9

Mason Doucette 152 No. 10

Ethan Anderson 160 No. 8

Tyson Ricker 182 No. 10

Dylan Kolby 220 No. 4

Bryce Kuschel 285 No. 6

The Bulldogs defeated a pair of foes at the Princeton triangular, they defeated No. 6AA Section 6AA rival Princeton 44-19 (9-5) and Milaca-Christian Faith 59-9 (12-2). Noah Jurek (113), Kaden Nicolas (120), Landon Kujawa (126), Mason Doucette (160), Adam Jurek (170), Tyson Ricker (182) and Dylan Kolby (220) all went 2-0 at the triangular. The Bulldogs earned second place at the Delano “Tigers” Invitational with 191 points and fourteen place winners. They were defeated by No. 9AA ranked, Section 2AA Watertown-Mayer, as they finished with 211 points. Kaden Nicolas (120) and Dylan Kolby (220) both earned championship medals and Landon Kujawa (126), Owen Angell (145), Mason Doucette (160), Dylan Weber (195) and Bryce Kuschel (285) all earned second place. Ethan Duncombe (145) and Tyson Ricker (182) both earned third place, Drew May (132), Adam Jurek (170) and Joe Goth (182) and Ryan Boecker (138) and Ethan Anderson (152) both earned fifth place.

BECKER 44 PRINCETON 19

106 Levi Thompson (PRI) Dec. Bennett Kujawa (BEC) 5-1

113 Nolan Jurek (BEC) Won by Forfeit

120 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Won by Foreit

126 Landon Kujawa (BEC) Fall Devon Bragg (PRI) 6:00

132 James Kohl (PRI) Dec. Drew May (BEC) 5-3

138 Tyler Wells (PRI) Fall Ryan Boecker (BEC) 1:04

145 Ethan Ballweber (PRI) Maj. Dec. Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 13-6

152 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Dec. Noah Vanderbeek (PRI) 4-1

160 Mason Doucette (BEC) Fall Parker Adkins (PRI) :49

170 Adam Jurek (BEC) Maj. Dec. Will Schultz (PRI) 9-1

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Dec. Zach Marshall (PRI) 6-1

195 Kaden Olson (PRI) Dec. Dylan Weber (BEC) 4-3

220 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Maj. Dec. Keith Ellingson (PRI) 17-4

285 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Won by Forfeit

BECKER 59 MILACA-CHRISTIAN FAITH 9

106 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Won by Forfeit

113 Nolan Jurek (BEC) Won by Forfeit

120 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall Austin Linder (MFC) 2:37

126 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Nicolas Reese (MFC) 1:23

132 Drew May (BEC) Fall Chase Van Donsel (MFC) 3:32

138 Rollie Steinbrecher (MFC) Fall Ryan Boecker (BEC) 3:59

145 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Seth Noack (MFC) 1:32

152 Owen Angell (BEC) Dec. Caleb Sahlstrom (MFC) 11-7

160 Mason Doucette (BEC) Fall Zachary Wallace (MFC) 3:23

170 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Clay Anderson (MFC) 17-11

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Maj. Dec. Jack Hanson (MFC) 8-0

195 Joe Goth (BEC) Dec. Hunter Bockoven (MFC) 8-2

220 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Maj. Dec. Colbee Zens (MFC) 8-0

285 Logan Ash (MFC) Dec. Bryce Kuschel (BEC) 4-2

FOLEY FALCONS

No. 12AA

Levi Jacobson 126 No. 5

Elijah Novak 285 No. 1

The Falcons split their duals at the first home event of the season, they defeated AA Lean and Mean and Section 6AA rival Annandale/Maple Lake (9-5 match split). They were defeated by the No. 4AA ranked and Section 6AA rival Big Lake 51-20 (4-10). Elijah Novak (285) and Cyler Ruhoff (113) both went 2-0 at their Falcons triangular. The Falcons were short a couple of their starters at the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational, where they did have a good team performance with 122 points to earn third place in this sixteen team field of teams. They earned ten medals with Elijah Novak (285) earning their lone championship and Cyler Ruhoff (113) and Caden Ruhoff (160) both earned second place. Alex Jennisson (145) and Josiah Peterson (182) both earned third place and Aiden Nicholiski (195) earned fourth place. Chance Jones (170), earned fifth place, Cole Rudnitski (152) and Andy Boettcher (195) both took sixth place and Evan Miller (145) took seventh place.

FOLEY 34 ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE 22

106 Casey Brumm (AN/ML) Fall Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) 1:20

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) 5-1

120 Noah Gindele (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 11-2

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Xavier Jones (AN/ML) 1-0

132 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Fall Chase Henry (FOL) 3:39

138 Nathan Zander (AN/ML) Dec. Wyatt Lueck (FOL) 1-0

145 Cole LaFave (AN/ML) Dec. Isaac Milejczak (FOL) 10-5

152 Evan Miller (FOL) Maj. Dec. Boston Trent (AN/ML) 12-4

160 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Shay McClory (AN/ML) 10-3

170 Aaron Ratke (FOL) Dec. Carson Cooper (AN/ML) 3-1

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Dec. Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) 10-4

195 Alex Klatt (AN/ML) Dec. Aiden Micholski (FOL) 9-6

220 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Fall Braden Peterson (AN/ML) 4:29

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall James Meuwissen (AN/ML) 1:51

BIG LAKE 47 FOLEY 21

106 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Fall Beau McCrone (BL) 1:58

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Cash Sixberry (BL) Maj. Dec. Levi Jacobson (FOL) 12-4

126 Christian Noble (BL) Fall Blake Herbst (FOL) :39

132 Nolan Reiter (BL) Fall Chase Henry (FOL) 1:46

138 Luke Schumacher (BL) Fall Gage Beehler (FOL) :30

145 Zack Smith (BL) Dec. Isaac Milejczak (FOL) 9-2

152 Dillon Browen (BL) Dec. Alex Jennieson (FOL) 7-4

160 Tyler Dehmer (BL) Maj. Dec. Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 15-6

170 John Murphy (BL) Fall Caden Ruhoff (FOL) 4:41

182 Wyatt Harris (FOL) Dec. Brett Bordwell (BL) 4-2

195 Peter Duncombe (BL) Fall Aiden Micholski (FOL) 2:30

220 Reilly Mullen (BL) Dec. Colten Rothfork (FOL) 7-3

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Kane LaPointe (BL) 1:56

ROCORI SPARTANS

Austin Moscho 152 No. 4

Grady Minnerath 220 No. 6

The Spartans split their duals at the Monticello triangular, they defeated section 6AA foe Monticello 45-30. They were defeated by the No. 4AA ranked section 6AA foe Big Lake 45-30 (6-8). Kameron Moscho (106), Austin Moscho (152), Mason Orth (182), Matthew Goebel (195) and Grady Minnerath (220) all went 2-0 for the Spartans.

BIG LAKE 45 ROCORI 30

106 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Fall Landon Bagne (BL) 2:24

113 Renner Haven (ROC) Beau McCrone (BL)2:44

120 Cash Sixberry (BL) Won by Forfeit

126 Christian Noble (BL) Fall Jack Major (ROC) 1:18

132 Nolan Reiter (BL) Won by Forfeit

138 Luke Schumacher (BL) Won by Forfeit

145 Zack Smith (BL) Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 8-2

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Dec. Dillon Browen (BL) 5-0

160 Tyler Dehmer (BL) Fall Aaron Baisley (ROC) 2:29

170 Johnathon Murphy (BL) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) 4:55

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Dec. Brett Bordwell (BL) 8-7

195 Matthew Goebel (ROC) Dec. Peter Duncombe (BL) 2-0

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Rieley Mullen (BL) 2:00

285 Kane Lapointe (BL) Won by Forfeit

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies split their duals at home, they defeated Section 6AA foe Zimmerman 45-18 (9-5) and they were defeated by No. 8AA ranked Section 6AA rival Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 43-27 (5-9). Jimmy Carlisle (120/132), DeClan Crumley (195/220) and Joseph Schmidt (138) all went 2-0 at their triangular.

ALBANY 45 ZIMMERMAN 18

106 Nathan Kollmann (ALB) Fall Zander Spitzmueller (ZIM) 1:13

113 Beau Dipprey (ZIM) Dec. Ean Hansen (ALB)10-7

120 Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) Won by Forfeit

126 Owen Carlson (ALB) Won by Forfeit

132 Devin Hansen (ALB) Won by Forfeit

138 Joesph Schmitt (ALB) Dec. Kelley Martin (ZIM) 11-4

145 Mason Plumski (ALB) Dec. Jon Weiser (ZIM) 6-4 OT

152 Cole Moulzolf (ALB) Dec. Brock Snow (ZIM) 8-6

160 Payton Krumrei (ALB) Won by Forfeit

170 Max Gastonczik (ZIM) Fall Cooper Brinkman (ALB) 4:18

182 Joe Gardas (ZIM) Won by Forfeit

195 DeClan Crumley (ALB) Fall Brooks Howard (ZIM) 1:42

220 Double Forfeit

285 Aiden Pardino (ZIM) Dec. Jacob Adrian (ALB) 6-5

DASSEL COKATO/LITCHFIELD 43 ALBANY 27

106 AntonCox (DCL) Fall Nathan Kollmann (ALB) 4:38

113 Alex Hansen (ALB) Won by Forfeit

126 Victor Franco (DCL) Dec. Owen Carlson (ALB) 8-4

132 Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) Won by Forfeit

132 Gabe Nelson(DC) Dec. Devin Hansen (ALB) 3-2

138 Joesph Schmitt (ALB) Fall Brenden Aho (DCL) :48

145 Devin Steinhaus (DCL) Maj. Dec. Mason Plumski (ALB) 11-0

152 Shelby Fischer Lund (DCL) Fall Cole Moulzolf (ALB) 4:01

160 Jude Link (DCL) Fall Connor Karki (ALB) :33

170 Sam Marx (DCL) Dec. PetyonKrumrei (ALB) 8-3

182 Ivan Rameriz (DCL) Won by Forfeit

195 Tate Link (DCL) Won by Forfeit

220 DeClanCrumley (ALB) Fall TJ Christense (DCL) 63:32

285 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Dec. Brendan Rokala (DCL) 3-1OT

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Vance Barz 113 No. 6

Cole Ackerman 170 No. 8

The Storm won two big duals at the Spectrum triangular; they defeated Spectrum 54-15 (11-3) and St. Agnes 53-18 (11-3). The Storm earned three place winners at the Ethan Herman Memorial Invitational at Chaska. Vince Barz (113) earned the championship, Cole Ackerman (182) earned fourth place and Owen Scheeler (145) earned fifth place. Special Note: Cole Ackerman 182 Pounds 12th got his 75th Career win.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 53 ST. AGNES 18

106 Carter Pesta (SRR) Tech. Fall Phillip Graner (STA)

113 Logan Gilbertson (SRR) Fall Joseph Pepin (STA) :45

120 Vance Barz (SRR) Fall Sean Brennan (STA) 3:25

126 Jack Barz (SRR) Fall Johnny Cummings (STA) 1:08

132 Joseph Cummings (STA) Fall Mason Anderson (SRR) ::39

138 Brayden Ness (SRR) Fall Anthony Nordgren (STA) 1:34

145 Jacob McLaughlin (STA) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) 3:21

152 Owen Scheeler (SRR) Dec. Dan Ryan (STA) 6-4

160 Kieran Hixson (SRR) Fall John Doe (STA) :58

170 Graham Doherty (SRR) Fall John Doe (STA) 4:00

182 Cohen Mathies (SRR) Fall John Doe (STA. 3:06

195 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Dec. John Doe (STA) 11-7

220 Daniel Romero (STA) Won by Forfeit

285 Double Forfeit

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 54 SPECTRUM 15

106 Carter Pesta (SRR) Fall Cooper Reemts (SPEC) 2:40

113 Logan Cilbertson (SRR) Fall Jayden Norling (SPEC) 3:28

120 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

126 Jack Barz (SRR) Fall Tyler Murset (SPEC) 3:01

132 Michael Melotik (SPEC) Fall Mason Anderson (SRR) :42

138 Aidan Schmidt (SPEC) Dec. Brayden Ness (SRR) 8-3

145 Ethan Anderson (SRR) Fall Ethan Schmidt (SPEC) 4:56

152 Jesse Farrell (SPEC) Fall Owen Scheeler (SRR) 2:51

160 Josiah Sanchez (SRR) Fall Zack Scholer (SPEC) 1:20

170 Cohen Mathies (SRR) Fall Nate Jorgenson (SPEC) 3:46

182 Graham Doherty (SRR) Fall Tim Erickson (SPEC) 5:07

195 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Henry Christopherson (SPEC) :17

220 Double Forfeit

285 Double Forfeit

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

No. 1A

Mark Schiefelbein 113 No. 10

Gavin Winter 132 No. 7

Ashton Hanan 170 No. 1

Carter Holtz 195 No. 1

Haden Rosenow 220 No. 6

Ace Meyer 285 No. 10

The Cubs had their triangular cancelled, so they didn’t have any events this week.

Special Note missed last week: Carter Holtz 195 12th earned his 75th Career Fall.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

No. 4A

Tucker Simmons 106 No. 10

Alex Diederich 126 No. 4

Will Gorecki 138 No. 4

Jacob Leibold 152 No. 3

Sawyer Simmons 160 No. 6

Gabe Gorecki 182 No. 4

The Royals had a good team performance at the Ogilvie “Lions” quadrangular with huge wins over Section 7A rivals: Ogilvie 68-6 (13-1), Crosby-Ironton 70-0 and former section 7A foe now 7AA Rush City/Braham 63-15 (11-3). Lane Olson (120), Alex Diederich (126), Jacobs Leibold (152/160), Gabe Gorecki (182), Kaden Holm (195), Bryce Holm (220) and Jeremy Mugg (285) all went 3-0. Parker Dietman (113), Bryce Binek (132) both went 2-1 and Tucker Simmons (106) and Will Gorecki (145) both went 2-0. The Royals earned second place with 171 points and thirteen place winners at the Jackson County Central “Pizza Ranch” Invitational. Earned championship medals were Alex Diederich (126), Jacob Leibold (152) and Gabe Gorecki (182). They had four earn third place medals: Lane Olson (113), Hunter Novitzki (170), Bryce Holm (220) and Jeremy Mugg (285). Tucker Simmons (106) and Brock Constanzo (138) both earned fourth place, Will Gorecki (138) earned fifth place and Eli Psyck (160), Sam Tschida (170) and Kaden Holm (195) all took sixth place. This was without two of their starting wrestlers.

ROYALTON-UPSALA 68 OGILVIE 6

106 Tucker Simmons (R/U) Fall Beau Hudoba (OG) 2:16

113 Deegan Birkaker (OG) Fall Parker Dietman (R/U) 2:40

120 Lane Olson (R/U) Fall Brody Smith (OG) 1:13

126 Alex Diederich (R/U) Won by Forfeit

132 Bryce Binek (R/U) Won by Forfeit

138 Brock Constanzo (R/U) Maj. Dec. Kaden Felde (OG) 11-1

145 Will Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

152 Nicholas Leibold (R/U) Won by Forfeit

160 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Maj. Dec. Rhett Hudoba (OG) 13-1

170 Sam Tschida (R/U) Won by Forfeit

182 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

195 Kaden Holm (R/U) Dec. Owen Heins (OG) 6-0

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Dec. Landon Halvorson (OG) 6-2

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) Fall Dylan Smith (OG) 2:23

ROYALTON-UPSALA 76 CROSBY-IRONTON 0

106 Adonijah Ripple (R/U) Won by Forfeit

113 Parker Dietman (R/U) Maj. Dec. Michael Anderson (CI) 10-0

120 Lane Olson (R/U) Won by Forfeit

126 Alex Diederich (RU) Won by Forfeit

132 Bryce Binek (R/U) Won by Forfeit

138 Johnathan Bzdok (R/U) Fall Jon Doe (CI) :01

145 Will Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Gabe Ridlon (CI) 8-4

152 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Dec. John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) 1-0

160 Eli Psyck (R/U) Won by Forfeit

170 Sam Tschida (R/U) Won by Forfeit

182 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

195 Kaden Holm (R/U) Won by Forfeit

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Won by Forfeit

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) won b Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA 63 RUSH CITY/BRAHAM 15

106 Tucker Simmons (R/U) Fall Emerson Umbreit (RC/B) :10

113 Parker Dietman (R/U) Fall Anthony Graves (RC/B) :10

120 Lane Olson (R/U) Fall Landon Luckoff (RC/B) :25

126 Alex Diederich (R/U) Fall Luke Gold (RC/B) 1:13

132 Isaak Coolidge (RC/B) Fall Bryce Binek (R/U) 5:21

138 Landon umbreit (RC/B) Fall Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) 1:42

145 Nicholas Leibold (R/U) Fall Kellen Gorman (RC/B) :16

152 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Kaden Gorman (RC/B) :41

160 Jesse Eklund (RCB) Dec. Eli Pysyck (R/U) 6-4 OT

170 Hunter Novitzki (R/U). Fall Dalton Bengston (RC/B) :10

182 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall John Cociopp (RC/B) :05

195 Kaden Holm (R/U) Fall John Doe (RC/B) :01

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Won by Forfeit

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) De.c Austin Sterling (RC/B) 7-5

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Lean and Mean Class A

Masyn Patrick 120 No. 8

Sam Harren 195 No. 9

The Huskers had a pair of big wins at the Delano Tigers triangular, with wins over Section 4A foe Norwood Young America 62-3 (13-1) and Section 2AA Delano 62-18 (11-3). Wyatt Novitzki (106), Wyatt Pilarski (113), Masyn Patrick (120), Drew Lange (138) William Pilarski (152), Luke Bieniek (160/170) and Sam Harren (220) all went 2-0 at the Delano Tri.

HOLDINFORD 62 DELANO 18

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Tate Olson (DEL) 9-1

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Landon Hinchoff (DEL) 3:43

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Holton Vanderlinde (DEL) 1:31

126 Evan Patron (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

132 Cael Olson (DEL) Fall Grant Welle (HOLD) 1:40

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Zane Kestner (DEL) 5:17

145 Parker Westbrock (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

152 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Jeff Ritter (DEL) 1:54

160 Jackson Burtkowixz (HOLD) Fall Matthew Coons (DEL) 4:58

170 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Jack Stoffels (DEL) 11-3

182 Evan Litch (HOLD) Fall Isaac Jacobson (DEL) 1:32

195 Clete Scherer (DEL) Fall Cyril Féria (HOLD) 1:03

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Ashton Esco (DEL) 2:36

285 Chase McClay (DEL) Fall Alex Sanchez-Mohs (HOLD) :48

HOLDINGFORD 62 NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 3

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Nate Venske (NYA) 3:02

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Gabriel Micheal (NYA) 5-1

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Dec. Callin Degn (NYA) 7-4

126 Tyler Neubarth (NYA) Dec. Evan Petron (HOLD) 8-5

132 Grant Welle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Reese Lensteh (NYA) 3:17

145 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Riley Lenstech (NYA) 3:47

152 Jason Bartkowicz (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Carter Storms (NYA) 10-2

160 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Connor Hanson (NYA) 10-2

182 Double Forfeit

195 Cyril Féria (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Sam Harren (HODL) Won by Forfeit

285 Alex Sanchez-Mohs (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Teagyn Ludwig 126 No. 10

Sam Nistler 170 No. 8

The Eagles earned tenth place with 89.5 points and six place winners in the sixteen field of teams at the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational. Sam Nistler (170) earned second place and Gavin Mathies (160) and Austin Schlangen (285) both earned fourth place. Isaac Ortiz (152) earned fifth place and Teagyn Ludwig (126) earned fifth place and Rylan Schueller (182) took sixth place. They were without a couple of their wrestlers in this event.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs were defeated by No. 5AA ranked Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 69-7 and Section 3AA New London-Spicer 44-25. Payton Hemmesch (182) and Spencer Eisenbraun (220) both went 2-0.

NEW LONDON-SPICER 44 PAYNESVILLE 25

106 Andrew Sandau (NLS) Won by Forfeit

113 Isaiah Nelson (NLS) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY)

120 Holton Hanson (NLS) Won by Forfeit

126 Luke Ruter (NLS) Fall Preston Welling (PAY)

132 Luke Knudsen (NLS) Tech. Fall Brandon Hess (PAY)

138 Jose Anaya (PAY) Dec. Everett Halvorson (NLS) 11-5

145 Grant Wendlandt (PAY) Won by Forfeit

152 Brody Lien (NLS) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAAR)

160 Reid Holmquist (NLS) Fall Hayden Andrews (PAY)

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Maj. Dec. Grant Hubbard (NLS) 13-2

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAAR) Fall Grant Hubbard (NLS)

195 Payton Meis (NLS) Dec. Seth Vearrier (PAAR) 7-5

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

285 Double Forfeit

PEQOUT LAKES/PINE RIVER 69 PAYNESVILLE 7

106 Parker Zutter (PLPRB) Won by Forfeit

113 Trevor Holmberg (PLPRB) over Carson Suchy (PAY)

120 Easton Miller (PLPRB) Won by Forfeit

126: Sean Kilpatrick (PLPRB) Fall Preston Welling (PAY)

132 Caleb Ruhl (PLPRB) Fall Brandon Hess (PAY)

138 Brady Ruhl (PLPRB) Dec. Jose Anaya (PAY) 12-5

145 Karsen Kinyon (PLPRB) Fall Grant Wendlandt (PAY)

152 Korey Kinyon (PLPRB) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY)

160 Chance Abraham (PLPRB) Fall Hayden Andrews (PAY)

170 Trey Tuchtenhagen (PLPRB) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY)

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAARB) Dec. Connor Tulenchik (PLPRB) 3-1

195: Corbin Knapp (PLPRB) Fall Seth Vearrier (PAAR)

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Maj. Dec. Matthew Foster (PLPR) 14-4

285 Riley Peters (PLPRB) Won by Forfeit

UPCOMING EVENTS

TUESDAY DECEMBER 14

Minnewaska Lake Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Kimball, Minnewaska Area, Sauk Centre/Melrose

Frazee Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: BHV/PP, Frazee and Royalton/Upsala

Holdingford Huskers vs. ACGC Falcons

Start Time: 6:00

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA RAIDERS Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Sibley East, Eden Valley-Watkins, NYA

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16

Holdingford Huskers vs. Kimball Area Cubs

Start Time: 6:00

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG FIGHTING SAINTS Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: KMS, Paynesville, TBA

FRIDAY DECEMBER 17

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS QUADRANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Norwood Young America, Minneapolis North, Royalton-Upsala, Eden Valley-Watkins

FRIDAY/SATURDAY DECEMBER 18

REDWOOD FALLS RIOT

Start Times: 4:00\9:00

Team:Redwood Valley, KMS, Marshall/Lakeview, TMB, ACGC, Litchfield-Dassel Cokato, , FMCC, NRHEG, Sibley East, St. James, Worthington, Lesuer Henderson, Madelia Truman ML, Fairmont/Martin County West, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell, Mankato West, ROCORI, Canby, Wabasso, RRC, NLS, New Ulm, St. Peter, Blue Earth Area, Maple Grove, BOLD, Holdingford, Luverne, WML, Adrian, USC, MAHACA and UNITED

PEQUOT LAKES/PINE RIVER-BACKUS “JACKHAMMER” INVITE

Start Times: 4:00/10:00

Teams: Aitkin, Albany, Andover, Barnesville, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, BHV/PP, Big Lake, Crookston, Crosby-Ironton, Deer River, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Fosston/Bagley, Hibbing, HLWW, Hutchinson, Irondale, Minnewaska Area, New York Mills, OTC, Park Rapids Area, PLPRB, Proctor-Hermantown, Virginia Area, Staples-Motley, Thief River Falls, United Clay Becker, WHAN