Prep Wrestling Report: January 27th, 2020

BECKER BULLDOGS SECOND PLACE SOUTH ST. PAUL “PETER VELDMAN” INVITATIONAL

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs moved from the Granite Ridge into the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers and now added the Paynesville Bulldogs. The Royalton/Upsala Royals have moved from the Park Region Conference into the Central Minnesota Conference.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site:https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons earned four wins over Wisconsin foes at the St. Croix Central Duals. They have now built a 27-1 overall dual record with their wins over St. Croix Central 57-18, Luke/Frederic/Granstburg/Siren 60-12, Glenwood City 66-12 and Durand 54-9. Levi Jacobson (113), Evan Milejczak (132), Michael Rothfork (145/152), Sutherlin Schmit (170/182), Hunter Gorecki (195), Greg Miller (220) and Elijah Novak (285) all went 3-0, Logan Thorsten (152) went 2-0 and Ethan Oswald (126) and Isaac Fitch (160) both went 2-1 at the St. Croix Central duals. The Falcons defeated a pair of foes at their home triangular; they defeated Granite Ridge Conference foe Albany 64-7 and AAA Irondale 77-0. The Falcons went 3-0 at the LPGE/Browerville “Wolves” Duals, they defeated No. 3A ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 36-28, Class A Lean and Mean Minneota 63-9 and St. Michael-Albertville Junior Varsity 51-16. Isaiah Fitch (152) (32-7), Connor Thorsten (160) (35-4), Sutherlin Schmit (170) (28-7) and Hunter Gorecki (195/220) (34-5) all went 3-0, Greg Miller (220) (25-9), Elijah Novak (285) (36-4) both went 2-0. Levi Jacobson (113) (28-7), Ethan Oswald (120) (27-8) and Logan Thorsten (145) (34-6) all went 2-1 at the LPBE/BR duals. The Falcons are now 32-1 overall in dual meets. The Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier was held at Milaca High School, where the Falcons earned fourth place with 132 points in a large field of teams. The Falcons had eight place winners, including three state qualifiers, Andy Boettcher (170) earned the championship and Aaron Ratke (152) and Josiah Peterson (160) both earned second place. Trey Emmerich (113) and Evan Miller (120) both earned third place, Kyle Benson (126) and Cole Rudnitski (132) both earned fourth place and Aiden Micholski (138) took sixth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated the Section 6AA and Mississippi 8 Conference rival the Big Lake Hornets 34-29. The Bulldogs earned second place behind No. 3AAA ranked Stillwater at the South St. Paul “Pete Veldman” Invitational. The Bulldogs had a very good tournament performance with eleven place winners for 201 points to earned second place behind the No. 3AAA ranked Stillwater. This was in a fifteen team event. The Bulldogs earned three championships by: Jake Nelson (132) (17-2), Caden Dewall (170) (28-1) and Brayden Weber (220) (23-2) and four second places by: Ethan Anderson (126) (25-6), Lukas Paulson (138) (22-3), Reid Kraus (182) (21-9) and Bryce Kuschel (195) (8-5). Adam Jurek (145) (22-7) earned fourth place, Joe Goth (160) (3-3) earned fifth place, Josh Stangler (152) (8-9) earned seventh place and Isaac Regal (152) took eighth place. The Bulldog Freshmen Region 7 State Qualifier was held at Milaca High School, they earned second place with 143 points with seven place winners, including four state qualifiers. Kadin Nicolas (88) and Tyson Richer (160 both earned championships and Ethan Duncombe (113) and Dylan Kolby (285) both earned second place. Dylan Weber (170) earned third place and Nolan Muellner (94) and Drew May (100) both earned fifth place.

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS

The Tigers varsity had the week off, no events. The Tiger freshman earned twelfth place with 85 points and seven place winners at the Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier. They had two state qualifiers; Tucker Hugg (285) and Aidan Orth (132) both earned championships. Sam Long (120) earned fifth place, Logan Lunceford (145) earned sixth place, and Jaden Dumbraiski (106), AJ Amundson (113) and Kota Olson (138) all took eighth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs had a good team performance as they won all three duals at their quadrangular. They defeated a pair of Central Minnesota Conference rivals; Royalton/Upsala 43-22 and Holdingford 37-28. They defeated AAA Little Falls 48-28, all the duals surely had some very competitive matches. Alex Nelson (132) (20-4), Zach Holtz (152) (28-0), Austin Donnay (182/195) (21-7) and Carter Holtz (182/195) (26-1) all went 3-0 and Ashton Hanan (170) (24-3), Cody Leither (145) (18-7) and Brett Schiefelbein (138) (16-14) al went 2-1 at the quadrangular. The Cubs Freshman earned ninth place with 97 points with eight place winners at the Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier held at Milaca High School. The Cubs had two state qualifiers; Logan Kuseske (145) earned the championship and Brett Schiefelbein (138) earned second place. Jack Bollman (100) and Haden Rosenow (152) both earned third place, Hank Meyer (126) earned fifth place, Chase Anderson (120), Sam Anderson (170) and Austin Decknatel (132) all took eighth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres won two duals at the Zimmerman “Thunder” Triangular, they defeated Section 6AA foe Zimmerman 45-28 and they were defeated by Section 8AAA rivals Little Falls 50-30. Spencer Johnson (113), Andy Heckman (120), Sam Fernholz (132), Ashton Lipinski (138), Dylan Joyce (145/152), Jack Engle (195) and Brett Thayer (285) all went 2-0 at the Zimmerman triangular. The Sabres defeated Central Lakes Conference rival Alexandria 52-15. The Sabres had a very good team performance with sixteen place winners for 224 points to earn the championship at the Robbinsdale “Hawks” Invitational. Jack Engle (182) (23-6), Sam Fernholz (132) (28-5), Ashton Lipinski (138) (24-6), Spencer Johnson (113) (18-6) and Dylan Joyce (145) (16-8) all earned championships. Dutch Nordby (126) (12-8) earned second place and Andy Heckman (120) (17-12), Ayden Frauenholtz (106) (12-9), William Budge (152) (7-6) and Aidan Toivola (160) (4-3) all earned third place. Kade Hendrickson (120) (10-10) and Logan Rodebush (160) both earned fourth place, Austin Frauenholtz (170) (7-11) and Ryan Joyce (138) (4-3) and Rich Emslander (195) all earned fifth place and Zach Rudolph (126) took sixth place. The Sabre freshman earned a pair of place winners at the Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier, Donovan Lund (145) and Jordan Gulden (285) both took eighth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies defeated AAA Irondale 48-30 and they were defeated by No. 4AA Granite Ridge Conference foe Foley 64-7. The Huskies went 2-1 at the Annandale/Maple Lake “Lightning” Quadrangular. They defeated Section 6AA rival Delano 52-25 and Class A foe KMS 40-24. They were defeated in a very close dual by AA Lean and Mean and Section 6AA rival Annandale/Maple 33-30. Peyton Krumrei (132) and Riley Rakotz (195) both went 3-0 and Carson Holthaus (113), Dustin Schmitt (120), William Mergen (138) and William Blattner (182) all went 2-1 and Tate Hoffarth (152) went 2-0 at the ANML quadrangular.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm split a pair of duals; they defeated Central Lakes Conference foe Rocori 45-30 and they dropped a close one to Central Lakes and Section 8AAA rival Brainerd 35-32. The Storm freshman earned tenth place with 90.5 points at the Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier held at Milaca High School. The Storm had two state qualifiers, Dante Haywood (138) and Alex Diederich (100) earned championships and Sawyer Simmons (132) earned second place. Beau Sychampanakhone ((170) earned fourth place and Ethan Anderson (113) and Kieran Hixson (126) both took eighth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had a good night as they went 2-1 at the Kimball Area “Cubs” quadrangular. They defeated Section 7A and Central Minnesota Conference rival Holdingford 44-25 and AAA Little Falls 43-36. They were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean Central Minnesota Conference rival Kimball Area 43-22. Will Gorecki (120 (21-8), Jacob Leibold (138/145) 23-8), Gage Louden (195/220) (14-5) and Mason Novitzki (285) (18-6) all went 3-0 and Austin Wensmann (182) and Hunter Novitzki (138/145) both went 2-1 and John Bzdok (113) (8-6) went 2-0 at the quadrangular. Special Note: Mason Novitzki (285) got his 50th Career Fall. The Royals split a pair of duals at the Eden Valley-Watkins “Eagles” Triangular. They defeated Central Minnesota Conference rival Eden Valley Watkins 46-30 and they were defeated by AAA Cambridge-Isanti 45-21. Will Gorecki (120) (23-8) Jacob Leibold (138) (25-5), Brayden Conrad (152) (14-9), Austin Wensmann (182) and Mason Novitzki (285) (20-6) all went 2-0 at the Eagles triangular. The Royals had eight place winners at the Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier. Lane Olson (94) earned third place, Eli Psyck (145) and Brandon Mugg (285) both earn fifth place, John Bzdok (113) and Bryce Holm (189) both earned sixth place and Brody Yourczek (100), Kaden Holm (160) and Logan Hellickson (170) all took eighth place.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 2-1 at the Alexandria “Cardinal” Triangular, with wins over Section 6A foe Border West 42-36 and AA Sauk Centre/Melrose 48-27. They were defeated by AA Alexandria 38-33. Shawn Pinske (220) and Brandon Schlangen (285) both went 3-0 and Craig Schmitz (126), Riley Messer (145/152), Spencer Eisenbraun (182/195) and Weston Robert (170) all went 2-1 at the Alexandria triangular. The Bulldogs were defeated AA Milaca 38-30 in a non-conference dual. The Bulldog freshman earned eleventh place at the Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier at Milaca High School with six place winners. Spencer Eisenbraun (189) and Caden Sankoh (106) both earned region championships. Aaron Mages (138) earned third place and Peyton Hemmesch (145) earned fourth place. Jose Anaya (120) and Josiah Utsch (126) both took eighth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles went 2-1 at the Osakis “Silverstreaks” Quadrangular with big wins over Section 5A foes Osakis 56-19 and Ortonville 51-21. They were defeated by Central Minnesota Conference and No. 3A ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54-3. Connor Lincoln (126), Gavin Caron (132), Taylor Ludwig (138), Gavin Mathies (145/152), Sam Nistler (152/160) (14-9), Ian Nistler (170), Carter Mathies (182) (14-12) and Austin Schlangen (285) (16-6) all went 2-1 at the Osakis quadrangular. The Eagles dropped a pair of duals at their home triangular; they were defeated by Central Minnesota Conference rival Royalton/Upsala 46-30 and to AAA Cambridge-Isanti 51-18. Calvin Caron (132) (10-7) was the lone Eagle to go 2-0 at the triangular. The Eagles freshman earned twelve place with 85 points and five place winners at the Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier. The Eagles had state qualifiers, Sam Nistler (152) earned the championship and Gavin Caron (126) earned second place. Sonnie DeHeer (189) earned fourth place, Brayden Kramer (94) earned sixth place and Jordan Erpelding (88) took eighth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated a pair of Section 7A rivals at the Crosby-Ironton “Rangers” Triangular, they defeated Crosby-Ironton 41-27 and WHAN 41-27. Drew Lange (106), Wesley Kraemer (138), James Welle (145) Chase Boeckman (152/160), Tate Lange (170), Maxwell Secord (182) and Sam Harren (195) all went 2-0 at the Ranger triangular. The Huskers went 0-3 at the Kimball Area “Cubs” Quadrangular. They were defeated by Section 7A and Central Minnesota rival Royalton/Upsala 44-25 and Conference foe Kimball 37-28. They were defeated by AAA Little Falls 37-34. Tate Lange (170) and Drew Lange (113) were both 3-0 and Luke Bieniek (126), James Welle (145), Maxwell Secord (195), Sam Harren (220) and Brandon Doll all went 2-1 at the Kimball quadrangular. The Huskers freshman had five place winners at the Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier. Drew Lange earned a trip to the state (106) he earned second place. William Pilarski (100) earned fourth place, Wyatt Novitzki (88) earned sixth place and Evan Litchy (152) took eighth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartan dropped a pair of duals to Central Lakes Conference rivals; AAA Lean and Mean Willmar 64-6 and Sauk Rapids-Rice 45-30. The Spartans had a good tournament performance with eight place winners for 127 points to earn third place at the Robbinsdale “Hawk” Invitational. Ben Primus (195) (25-6) and Austin Moscho (152) (25-4) both earned championships and Ben Hanson earned second place. Carter Thelen (138) (15-12) earned third place, Luke Hemmesch (195) and Ryan Rose (160) both fifth place and Ryan Kunz (145) (10-14) and Connor Stang (285) both took sixth place. The Spartan freshman earned eighth place with 101 points at the Freshman Region 7 State Qualifier held at Milaca High School. This was a very large field of teams, the Spartans had one state qualifier; Evan Moscho (126) earned the championship. Mathew Goebel (160) and Jack Major (106) both earned third place, Mason Orth (152) and Davey Malonado (88) both earned fourth place and Andrew Söldner (94) took eighth place.

LPGE/BROWERVILLE “WOLVES” DUALS

FOLEY 36 BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 28

106 Watt Engen (BBE) Fall Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) :57

113 Walker Bents (BBE) Dec. Levi Jacobson (FOL) 5-3

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Nathan Ethan Mueller (BBE) :27

126 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Fall Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 2:59

132 Tyler Jensen (BBE) Dec. Daniel Halverson (FOL) 8-5

138 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Dec. Michael Rothfork (FOL) 4-3

145 Canon Swanson (BBE) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 7-2

152 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Maj. Dec. Maximus Hanson (BBE) 16-5

160 Connor THorsten (FOL) Fall Dylan T. Kampsen (BBE) :36

170 Andy Knutson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Evan Young (BBE) 12-3

182 Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) Maj. Dec. Cooper Wold (BBE) 20-7

195 Michael Doubek (BBE) Maj. Dec. Levi Henry (FOL) 13-5

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Mark Jenniges (BBE) 1:12

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) :08

FOLEY 63 MINNEOTA 9

106 Peyton Gillund (MIN) Fall Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) 5:28

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Troy VanKeulen (MIN) 3:33

120 Eric Carrasco (MIN) Dec. Ethan Oswald (FOL) 6-0

126 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Zack Fier (MIN) 3-2

132 Danny Halverson (FOL) Dec. Kade Lozinski (MIN) 12-6

138 Jonah Gruenes (MIN) Fall Michael Rothfork (FOL) 5:35

145 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

152 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Dec. Blake Reiss (MIN) 7-5

160 Conner Thorsten (FOL) Fall Brandon Johnson (MIN) 3:39

170 Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) Fall Conner Sik (MIN) :51

182 Max Henne (FOL) Fall Hudson Scholten (MIN) 1:22

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Greg Miller (FOL) Fall Jackson Esping (MIN) 5:39

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Jayden Gamrak (MIN) 1:39

FOLEY 51 STMA 16

106 Caleb Thoennes (STMA) Tech. Fall Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) 4:16

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Mason Mills (STMA) 3-0

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Dec. Eli Davis (STMA) 2-0

126 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Tech. Fall Roman Dehmer (STMA) 5:31

132 Op Johnson (STMA) Maj. Dec. Evan Milejczak (FOL) 10-2

138 Michael Rothfork (FOL) Fall Sam Iker (STMA) :46

145 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Ken Stahl (STMA) 1:48

152 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Jake Springer (STMA) 1:17

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Maj. Dec. Sean Kennedy (STMA) 10-2

170 Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) Fall Luke Williamson (STMA) 2:33

182 Fletcher Nesbit (STMA) Dec. Max Henne (FOL) 5-4

195 Boden Sperr (STMA) Maj. Dec. Levi Henry (FOL) 18-6

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Marcus Mueller (STMA) 1:23

285 Greg Miller (FOL) Fall Owen Barthel (STMA) 3:53

FOLEY “FALCONS” TRIANGULAR

FOLEY 64 ALBANY 7

(Granite Ridge Conference Dual)

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Owen Carlson (ALB) 5-4

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Carson Holthaus (ALB) :28

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Dec. Dustin Schmitt (ALB) 4-2

126 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Tech. Fall Joseph Schmitt (ALB) No Time Given

132 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Dec. Daniel Halverson (FOL) 9-3

138 Micheal Rothfork (FOL) Fall William Mergen (ALB) 2:18

145 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Tech. Fall Connor Winkels (ALB) No Time Given

152 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Hunter Tate (ALB) 6:28

170 Peyton Linn (ALB) Maj. Dec. Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) 10-0

182 Max Henne (FOL) Fall David Bushman (ALB) 1:39

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Will Blatner (ALB) :17

220 Greg Miller (FOL) Fall Jacob Adrian (ALB) 1:06

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

ALBANY 48 IRONDALE 30

106 Mathew Arens (IRON) Fall Owen Carlson (ALB) 1:02

113 Carson Holthaus (ALB) Fall Calvin Brinkman (IRON) 4:16

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Fall Carson Bockenhauer (IRON) 1:05

126 Joseph Schmitt (ALB) Dec. Michael Rasmussen (IRON) 10-4

132 Peyton Krumrei (ALB) Fall Römer Pugh (IRON) 2:25

138 William Mergen (ALB) Fall Antonio Jensen (IRON) 1:41

145 Chris Zungia (IRON) Fall Connor Winkels (ALB) 3:09

152 Eric Bratsch (IRON) Fall Connor Karki (ALB) 2:47

160 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Azeil Bestman (IRON) :10

170 Peyton Linn (ALB) Dec. Chris Curtis (IRON) 7-1

182 David Bushman (ALB) Fall Anthony Mendelkoch (IRON) :49

195 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Fall David Baek (IRON) 2:01

220 Tenzin Lhawang (IRON) Fall Jacob Adrian (ALB) :55

285 Marvin Lamin (IRON) Fall Nic Bushman (ALB) :28

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE “LIGHTNING” QUADRANGULAR

ALBANY 45 DELANO 28

(SECTION 6AA DUAL)

106 Cael Olson (DEL) Maj. Dec. Owen Carlson (ALB) 12-2

113 Carson Holthaus (ALB) Won by Forfeit

120 Tyson Kroells (DEL) Dustin Schmitt (ALB) 3:50

126 Joseph Schmitt (ALB) Dec. Aiden Quast (DEL) 8-4

132 Peyton Krumrei (ALB) Fall Jaden Vetruba (DEL) 4:17

138 William Mergen (ALB) Won by Forfeit

145 Tate Hoffarth (ALB) Won by Forfeit

152 Cleve Scherer (DEL) Fall Declan Crumley (ALB) 1:45

160 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Devyn Sieben (DEL) :10

170 Peyton Linn (ALB) Fall Max Harder (DEL) :13

182 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Dec. Eric Rasmussen (DEL) 6-4

195 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Dec. Easton Beniek (DEL) 6-0

220 Edward Hajas (DEL) Won by Forfeit

285 Matt Baker (DEL) Won by Forfeit

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE 33 ALBANY 30

(Section 6AA Dual)

106 Noah Gindele (ANML) Dec. Owen Carlson (ALB) 10-4

113 Carson Holthaus (ALB) Dec. Zayne Brown (ANML) 9-2

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Dec. Zach Pribyl (ANML) 8-3

126 Jackson Bunde (ANML) Fall Joseph Schmitt (ALB) :34

132 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Dec. Carson Cooper (ANML) 5-0

138 William Mergen (ALB) Dec. Shay McClory (ANML) No Score Given

145 Tate Hoffarth (ALB) Dec. Zach Schmidt (ANML) 7-2

152 Riley Hall (ANML) Dec. Declan Crumley (ALB) 5-1

160 Hunter Tate (ALB) Dec. Jack Klug (ANML) 7-3

170 Adam Neuman (ANML) Dec. Peyton Linn (ALB) 7-5

182 Logan Arnold (ANML) Fall Will Battner (ALB) 2:02

195 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Fall Alex Klatt (ANML) 2:04

220 Josh Lanctot (ANML) Fall Jacob Adrian (ALB) (Fall :21

285 Kessler Kenning (ANML) Fall Nic Bushman (ALB) :05

ALBANY 36 KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG 33

106 Chase Magaard (KMS) Fall Owen Carlson (ALB) 1:03

113 Coy Gunderson (KMS) Fall Carson Holthaus (ALB) 2:26

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Dec. Ely Johnson (KMS) 5-0

126 Jett Olson (KMS) Dec. Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 9-2

132 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Fall (???) (KMS) 2:17

138 Will Magaard (KMS) Fall William Mergen (ALB) 1:53

145 Connor Winkels (ALB) Dec. (????) (KMS) 11-5

152 Declan Crumley (ALB) Fall Collin Johnson (KMS) 3:17

160 Hunter Tate (ALB) Dec. Masyn Olson (KMS) 7-5

170 Peyton Linn (ALB) Dec. Rick Jones (KMS) 6-2

182 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Fall Brandon Kallstrom (KMS) 1:10

195 Will Blattner (ALB) Fall Marc Collins (KMS)

220 Brody Forsell (KMS) Fall Jacob Adrian (ALB) 3:53

285 Jason Jones (KMS) Fall Nic Bushman (ALB) :36

ST. CROIX CENTRAL DUALS

FOLEY 57 SAINT CROIX CENTRAL 18

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Brandon Trudell (SCC) Won by Forfeit

120 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Hunter Feyereisen (SCC) 1:47

126 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Dec. David Olson (SCC) 6-4

132 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Fall Tadan Holzer (SCC) 5:07

138 Erik Collins (SCC) Dec. Daniel Halverson (FOL) 2-1

145 Micheal Rothfork (FOL) Fall Sean O`Keefe (SCC) :07

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Micah Larsen (SCC) :24

160 Devin Wasley (SCC) Dec. Isaiah Fitch (FOL) 3-2

170 Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) Fall Jacob Berends (SCC) 2:32

182 Braeden Bloom (SCC) Fall Max Henne (FOL) 2:53

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Parker Shackleton (SCC) 3:59

220 Greg Miller (FOL) Fall Josh Bair (SCC) 4:02

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY 60 LUCK/FREDERIC/GRANTSBURG/SIREN 12

106 Nolan Johnson (L/F/L/S) Dec. Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) 5-0

113 Double Forfeit

120 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Cory Popham (L/F/L/S 2:37

126 Taedon Nichols (L/F/L/S) Maj. Dec. Ethan Oswald (FOL) 12-3

132 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

138 Landyn Johnson (L/F/L/S) Dec. Daniel Halverson (FOL) 3-2

145 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Gavin Fredericks (L/F/L/S) 5:35

152 Micheal Rothfork (FOL) Fall Logan Czech (L/F/L/S) 1:17

160 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Isaac Quimby (L/FL/S) :23

170 Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) Fall Aiden Burkman (L/F/L/S) 2:40

182 Max Henne (FOL) Fall Brad Lucas (L/F/L/S) :14

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Greg Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY 66 GLENWOOD CITY 12

106 Ian Radintz (GC) Dec. Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) 4-0

113 Andy Grant (GC) Won by Forfeit

120 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Gabe Knops (GC) 2:37

126 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Jame Knight (GC) :47

132 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Fall Jabin Hojem (GC) :16

138 Daniel Halverson (FOL) Fall Thomas Moede (GC) 5:28

145 Micheal Rothfork (FOL) Fall Noah Brite (GC) 2:30

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Won by Forfeit

170 Tucker Lagerstrom (GC) Dec. Michael Moulzolf (FOL) 7-2

182 Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) Fall Marcis DeSmith (GC) 2:02

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Greg Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Andrew Berends (GC) 5:25

FOLEY 54 DURAND (WI) 9

106 Double Forfeit

113 Double Forfeit

120 Trey Emmerich (FOL) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Dawson Hartung (DUR) Dec. Aiden Micholski (FOL) 12-11

138 Brett Baker (DUR) Fall Mason Rice (FOL) 1:25

145 Isaac Milejczak (FOL) Fall Logan McNaughton (DUR) :15

152 Zack Jennissen (FOL) Fall Wyatt Wood (DUR) :12

160 Alex Vait (FOL) over Ethan W Weiss (DUR) 1:29

170 Andy Knutson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

182 Levi Henry (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Double Forfeit

285 Elon Johnson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

BECKER 34 BIG LAKE 29

(Section 6AA/Mississippi 8 Conference Dual)

106 Nolan Reiter (Big Lake) over Drew May (Becker) (TF 18-2 0:00)

113 Christian Noble (Big Lake) over Ethan Duncombe (Becker) (Fall 1:08)

120 Rocco Visci (Big Lake) over Ryan Boecker (Becker) (TF 15-0 0:00)

126 Ethan Anderson (Becker) over Cade Sixberry (Big Lake) (MD 15-5)

132 Jake Nelson (Becker) over Luke Schumacher (Big Lake) (Dec 5-3)

138 Mason Doucette (Becker) over Unknown (For.)

145 Dillon Browen (Big Lake) over Lukas Paulson (Becker) (Dec 13-6)

152 Tyler Dehmer (Big Lake) over Tyson Ricker (Becker) (MD 10-2)

160 Adam Jurek (Becker) over Alex Hanrahan (Big Lake) (Dec 4-0)

170 Kylen Rish (Becker) over Brett Bordwell (Big Lake) (Dec 15-9)

182 Caden Dewall (Becker) over Unknown (For.)

195 Reid Kraus (Becker) over Rieley Mullen (Big Lake) (Dec 7-3)

220 Brayden Weber (Becker) over Kane Lapointe (Big Lake) (Fall 1:21)

285 Jeremy Phyle (Big Lake) over Unknown

KIMBALL AREA “CUBS” QUADRANGULAR

KIMBALL AREA 43 ROYALTON/UPSALA 32

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

106 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Michael Zimmerman (R/U) :25

113 John Bzdok (R/U) Maj. Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 16-5

120 Will Gorecki (R/U) Maj. Dec. Blake Brutger (KIM) 12-4

126 Chase Anderson (KIM) Won by Forfeit

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Won by Forfeit

138 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) 5:06

145 Cody Leither (KIM) Maj. Dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 8-0

152 Zach Holtz (KIM) Fall Brayden Conrad (R/U) 3:38

160 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 1:43

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Isaac Kasella (R/U) 1:52

182 Austin Donnay (KIM) Dec. Austin Wensmann (R/U) 3-2

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Matthew Kasella (R/U) 4:56

220 Gage Louden (R/U) Fall Nick Bowen (KIM) 4:44

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) :46

LITTLE FALLS 37 HOLDINGFORD 34

106 Austin Litke (LF) Won by Forfeit

113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Brady Yourczek (LF) 7-4

120 Bryce Udy (LF) Dec. Cohl Clear (HOLD) 8-5

126 Wyatt Baum (LF) Maj. Dec. Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 16-3

132 Alex Welle (HOLD) Fall Dane Ballou (LF) 1:12

138 Calvin Sherwood (LF) Fall Wes Kraemer (HOLD) 1:24

145 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Ryan Kloecki (LF) 3:01

152 Simon Pantzke (LF) Fall Michael Miller (HOLD) 1:41

160 Tate Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Aiden St. Onge (LF) 16-2

170 Blake Maslowski (LF) Fall Lance Harren (HOLD) 3:44

182 Gabe Nagel (LF) Fall Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) 1:18

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Dec. Peyton Carll (LF) 8-4

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Michael Do (LF) :40

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

KIMBALL AREA 48 LITTLE FALLS 28

106 Austin Litke (LF) Fall Jack Bollman (KIM) :31

113 Joey Wilcek (LF) Fall William Serbus (KIM)

120 Bryce Udy (LF) Fall Blake Brutger (KIM) :31

126 Chase Anderson (KIM) Dec. Wyatt Baum (LF) 9-5

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Fall Calvin Sherwood (LF) 2:24

138 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Dominic Scepurek (LF) 1:55

145 Cody Leither (KIM) Fall Ryan Kloeckel (LF) 4:32

152 Zach Holtz (KIM) Dec. Simon Pantzke (LF) 4-1

160 Aiden St. Onge (LF) Fall Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 3:21

170 Gabe Nagel (LF) Maj. Dec. Ashton Hanan (KIM) 13-0

182 Austin Donnay (KIM) Fall Blake Maslowski (LF) 2:52

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Peyton Carll (LF) 1:49

220 Nick Bowen (KIM) Default Michael Do (LF)

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON/UPSALA 44 HOLDINGFORD 25

(Section 7A/Central Minnesota Conference dual)

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Michael Zimmerman (R/U) 4-0

113 John Bzdok (R/U) Fall William Pilarski (HOLD) 4:25

120 Will Gorecki (R/U) Maj. Dec. Cohl Clear (HOLD) 15-5

126 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

132 Alex Welle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

138 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Fall Wesley Kraemer (HOLD) 2:33

145 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Dec. James Welle (HOLD) 7-3

152 Brayden Conrad (R/U) Fall Michael Miller (HOLD) 3:37

160 Aiden Olson (R/U) Dec. Chase Boeckman (HOLD) 11-4

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Gabe Gorecki (R/U) 9-0

182 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Maj. Dec. Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) 12-0

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Default Matthew Kasella (R/U)

220 Gage Louden (R/U) Fall Sam Harren (HOLD) 3:22

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Brandon Doll (HOLD) 1:29

KIMBALL AREA 37 HOLDINGFORD 28

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Jack Bollman (KIM) 6-4

113 Evan Petron (HOLD) Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 6-3

120 Blake Brutger (KIM) Maj. Dec. Cohl Clear (HOLD) 11-3

126 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Fall Chase Anderson (KIM) 3:40

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Fall Alex Welle (HOLD) 3:19

138 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Wesley Kraemer (HOLD) 2:35

145 James Welle (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Cody Leither (KIM) 17-7

152 Zach Holtz (KIM) Fall Micheal Miller (HOLD) 1:49

160 Tate Lange (HOLD) Dec. Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 5-1

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) 1:29

182 Austin Donnay (KIM) Dec. Max Secord (HOLD) 9-2

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Dec. Nick Bowen (KIM) 8-3

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 4:31

ROYALTON/UPSALA 43 LITTLE FALLS 36

106 Austin Litke (LF) Fall Micheal Zimmerman (R/U) 2:20

113 Joey Wilcek (LF) Fall John Bzdok (R/U) 1:51

120 Will Gorecki (R/U) Fall Bryce Udy (LF) 3:19

126 Wyatt Baum (LF) Won by Forfeit

132 Calvin Sherwood (LF) Won by Forfeit

138 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Fall Dominic Sceperek (LF) 1:23

145 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Tech. Fall Ryan Kloeckel (LF) 5:40

152 Simon Pantzke (LF) Fall Aiden Olson (R/U) 2:54

160 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Tech. Fall Aiden St. Onge (LF) 4:00

170 Gabe Nagel (LF) Fall Isaac Kasella (R/U) 1:59

182 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Dec. Peyton Carli (LF) 5-1

195 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Won by Forfeit

220 Gage Louden (R/U) Won by Forfeit

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS “EAGLES” TRIANGULAR

ROYALTON/UPSALA 46 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 30

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Michael Zimmerman (R/U) :43

113 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

120 Will Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

126 Conner Lincoln (EVW) Won by Forfeit

132 Gavin Caron (EVW) Won by Forfeit

138 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Maj. Dec. Taylor Ludwig (EVW) 10-0

145 Christopher Borash (R/U) Dec. Gavin Mathies (EVW) 11-5

152 Brayden Conrad (R/U) Dec. Sam Nistler (EVW) 10-6

160 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Ian Nisler (EVW) :27

170 Carter Mathies (EVW) Fall Isaac Kasella (R/U) 4:05

182 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 5:15

195 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Won by Forfeit

220 Gage Louden (R/U) Won by Forfeit

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Austin Schlangen (EVW) 2:27

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 51 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 18

106 Leo Edblad (CBI) Dec. Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 8-2

113 Logan Lindquist (CBI) Won by Forfeit

120 Sam Rodriguez (CBI) Tech. Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 6:00

126 Payton Doty (CBI) Maj. Dec. Conner Lincoln (EVW) 13-2

132 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Justin Henderson (CBI) 1:08

138 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Brandon Austin (CBI) 1:08

145 Romeo Nordquist (CBI) Maj. Dec. Gavin Mathies (EVW) 17-5

152 Wyatt Wothe (CBI) Dec. Sam Nistler (EVW) 10-5

160 Jimmy Brown (CBI) Fall Ian Nisler (EVW) 1:12

170 Luke Lund (CBI) Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 5-1

182 Michael Noonan (CBI) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 3:02

195 Easton Johnson (CBI) Won by Forfeit

220 Devan Jones (CBI) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Jacob McCabe (CBI) 5:19

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 45 ROYALTON/UPSALA 21

106 Leo Edblad (CBI) Dec. Michael Zimmerman (R/U) 10-6

113 Wyatt Kassa (Cambridge-Isanti) Won by Forfeit

120 Will Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Logan Lindquist (CBI) 8-4

126 Payton Doty (CBI) Won by Forfeit

132 Brandon Austin (CBI) Won by Forfeit

138 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Justin Henderson (CBI) :30

145 Romeo Nordquist (CBI) Fall Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 3:41

152 Brayden Conrad (R/U) Dec. Wyatt Wothe (CBI) 5-2

160 Jimmy Brown (CBI) Fall Gabe Gorecki (R/U) 1:25

170 Luke Lund (CBI) Dec. Isaac Kasella (R/U) 2-0

182 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Dec. Michael Noonan (CBI) 4-1

195 Easton Johnson (CBI) Fall Matthew Kasella (R/U) 3:50

220 Devan Jones (CBI) Dec. Gage Louden (R/U) 7-6

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Jacob McCabe (CBI) 1:16

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 52 ALEXANDRIA 15

(Central Lakes Conference Dual)

106 Ayden Frauenholtz (SSS) Maj. Dec. Mason Mcgrane (ALE) 18-7

113 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Fall Blaze Nelson (ALEX) 5:07

120 Andy Heckman (SSS) Dec. Kelly Johnson (ALEX) 6-0

126 AJ Sparr (ALEX) Dec. Dutch Nordby (SSS) 3-1

132 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Dec. Ryan Borris (ALEX) 6-4

138 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Dec. Cole Vatnsdal (ALEX) 14-8

145 Dylan Joyce (SSS) Fall Mason Teaser (ALEX) 3:31

152 William Budge (SSS) Dec. Tate Runge (ALEX) 1-0

160 JP Rodel (ALEX) Fall Avery Kouba (SSS) 5:03

170 Cody Richardson (ALEX) Fall Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) 4:50

182 Jack Engle (SSS) Won by Forfeit

195 Dylan Welle (SSS) Won by Forfeit

220 Richard Emslander (SSS) Won by Forfeit

285 Bret Thayer (SSS) Won by Forfeit

WILLMAR “CARDINALS” DOUBLE DUAL

(Central Lakes Conference Dual)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 45 ROCORI 30

106 Alex Diederich (SRR) Won by Forfeit

113 Jack Major (ROC) Dec. Sean Cristopherson (SRR) 7-6

120 Brayden Ness (SRR) Won by Forfeit

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Tech. Fall Evan Moscho (ROC) No Time Given

132 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Fall Bryan Mata-Avilles (ROC) :57

138 Carter Thelen (ROC) Dec. Dante Haywood (SRR) 6-2

145 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 1:08

152 Ryan Kunz (ROC) Won by Forfeit

160 Austin Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

170 Matt Krepp (SRR) Maj. Dec. Ryan Rose (ROC) 13-3

182 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) :22

195 Ben Primus (ROC) Won by Forfeit

220 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Won by Forfeit

285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Fall Connor Stang (ROC) :14

WILLMAR 64 ROCORI 6

(Central Lakes Conference Dual)

106 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Fall Jack Major (ROC) 2:49

113 Ivan Ciriaco-Mares (WIL) Won by Forfeit

120 Steven Cruze (WIL) Won by Forfeit

126 Caden Carlson (WIL) Fall Evan Moscho (ROC) 1:16

132 Jack Roehl (WIL) Won by Forfeit

138 Josh Miley (WIL) Maj. Dec. Carter Thelen (ROC) 17-6

145 Braeden Erickson (WIL) Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 9-5

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Dec. Jonas Anez (WIL) 3-0

160 Joe Kallevig (WIL) Dec. Matthew Goebel (ROC) 12-11

170 Ethan Roux (WIL) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) :12

182 Ben Gretsch (ROC) Dec. Blake Lara (WIL) 4-2

195 Kaden Streed (WIL) Fall Ben Primus (ROC) 2:39

220 Mason Swanson (WIL) Won by Forfeit

285 Taggert Reynolds (WIL) Fall Connor Stang (ROC) 1

ALEXANDRIA “CARDINALS” QUADRANGULAR

PAYNESVILLE 42 BORDER WEST 36

106 Jude Olson (BW) Fall Brandon Hess (PAY) 3:41

113 Cole Sykora (BW) Fall Caden Sankoh (PAY) 3:20

120 Eli Larson (BW) Dec. Rene Quintanilla-Hernandez (PAY) 12-5

126 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Patrick Forcier (BW) :35

132 Logan Bock (BW) Fall Jose Anaya (PAY) 1:07

138 Jace Olson (BW) Dec. Aaron Mages (PAY) 6-0

145 Riley Messer (PAY) Fall Jacob Adelman (BW) 2:09

152 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Won by Forfeit

160 Sam Stafford (BW) Fall Chase Viessman (PAY) 1:01

170 Weston Roberg (PAY) Won by Forfeit

182 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Fall Andrew Hennessy (BW) 4:20

195 Micheal Dennis (BW) Won by Forfeit

220 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Fall Issac Ebnet (BW) 2:26

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Fall Alex Bazoff (BW) 1:05

PAYNESVILLE 48 SAUK/MELROSE 27

106 Brandon Hess (PAY) Won by Forfeit

113 Caden Sankoh (PAY) Dec. Mitchell Christen (SCM) 3-0

120 Lanna Walter (SCM) Won by Forfeit

126 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Jose de los Sanchez (SCM) 2:52

132 Jose Anaya (PAY Dec. Josh Brinkman (SCM) 8-3

138 Aaron Mages (PAY) Fall Enoc Morelos Martinez (SCM) :57

145 Coy Sjogren (SCM) Fall Trent Soine (PAY) :49

152 Riley Messer (PAY) Fall Jacob Canfield (SCM) :44

160 Eden Rangel (SCM) Fall Chase Viessman (PAY) 4:22

170 Karter Wensmann (SCM) Dec. Weston Roberg (PAY) 3-1

182 Sam Klein (SCM) Won by Forfeit

195 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Fall Kevin Raya Botello (SCM) 2:14

220 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Fall Will Sjogren (SCM) :35

ALEXANDRIA 49 PAYNESVILLE 21

106 Mason Mcgrane (ALEX) Fall Brandon Hess (PAY) 5:44

113 Blaze Nelson (ALEX) Fall Caden Sankoh (PAY) 1:13

120 Kelly Johnson (ALEX) Fall Rene Quintanilla-Hernandez (PAY) 1:02

126 AJ Sparr (ALAR) Dec. Craig Schmitz (PAY) 3-0

132 Ryan Borris (ALEX) Won by Forfeit

138 Cole Vatnsdal (ALEX) Maj. Dec. Trent Soine (PAY) 10-0

145 Mason Teaser (ALEX) Dec. Aaron Mages (PAAR) 8-6

152 Riley Messer (PAY) Dec. Tate Runge (ALEX) 4-3

160 JP Rodel (ALEX) Fall Chase Viessman (PAY) 1:39

170 Weston Roberg (PAY) Won by Forfeit

182 Cody Richardson (ALEX) Dec. Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 10-7

195 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Won by Forfeit

220 David Rauscher (ALEX) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Won by Forfeit

OSAKIS “SILVERSTREAKS” QUADRANGULAR

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 56 OSAKIS 19

106 Jacob Taplin (OSK) Maj. Dec. Brayden Kramer (EVW) 14-2

113 Logan Grove (OSK) Won by Forfeit

120 Gaven Cimbura (OSK) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) :35

126 Conner Lincoln (EVW) Won by Forfeit

132 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Ryan Manders (OSK) :24

138 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Nathan Kulzer (OSK) 7-4

145 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Carsten Jacobson (OSK) 1:29

152 Sam Nistler (EVW) Tech. Fall Kale Drevlow (OSK)

160 Kaleb Helberg (OSK) Dec. Luis Gomez (EVW) 7-5

170 Ian Nisler (EVW) Fall Ryan Milhausen (OSK) 3:41

182 Carter Mathies (EVW) Won by Forfeit

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

220 Armando Walker (EVW) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 51 ORTONVILLE 21

106 Trent Eastman (ORT) Won by Forfeit

113 Brooklyn Conrad (ORT) Won by Forfeit

120 Anthony Eustice (ORT) Dec. Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 5-4

126 Conner Lincoln (EVW) Won by Forfeit

132 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Austin Eastman (ORT) 7-2

138 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

145 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Won by Forfeit

152 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Thomas Eustice (ORT) :34

160 Luis Gomez (EVW) Won by Forfeit

170 Ian Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

182 Carter Mathies (EVW) Won by Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 James Conrad (ORT) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Nathan Ehrenberg (ORT) :32

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 64 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

106 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

113 Walker Bents (BBE) Won by Forfeit

120 Ethan Mueller (BBE) Won by Forfeit

126 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Maj. Dec. Conner Lincoln (EVW) 12-3

132 Tyler Jensen (BBE) Tech. Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 2:00

138 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Dec. Taylor Ludwig (EVW) 6-0

145 Canon Swanson (BBE) Won by Forfeit

152 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Maj. Dec. Gavin Mathies (EVW) 13-5

160 Dylan T. Kampsen (BBE) Dec. Sam Nistler (EVW) 7-2

170 Evan Young (BBE) Fall Ian Nisler (EVW) :33

182 Cooper Wold (BBE) Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 6-0

195 Michael Doubek (BBE) Won by Forfeit

220 Mark Jenniges (BBE) Won by Forfeit

285 Hunter Schlangen (EVW) Dec. Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) 7-0

ZIMMERMAN “THUNDER” TRIANGULAR

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 50 LITTLE FALLS 30

(Section 8AAA Dual)

106 Austin Litke (LF) Won By Forfeit

113 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Tech. Fall Joey Wilczek (LF) 3:30

120 Andy Heckman (SSS) Fall Bryce Udy (LF) 2:16

126 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Fall Wyatt Baum (LF) 1:45

132 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Calvin Sherwood (LF) 1:02

138 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Fall Carter Sickles (LF) 2:41

145 Dylan Joyce (SSS) Dec. Ryan Kloeckl (LF) 6-2

152 Simon Pantzke (LF) Fall William Budge (SSS) 2:33

160 Aiden St. Onge (LF) Fall Avery Kouba (SSS) 4:12

170 Gabe Nagel (LF) Fall Logan Rodebush (SSS) 1:54

182 Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) Fall Blake Maslowski (LF) 2:41

195 Jack Engle (SSS) Default Peyton Carll (LF)

220 Eli VanRisseghem (LF) Fall Richard Emslander (SSS) :18

285 Bret Thayer (SSS) Won by Forfeit

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 45 ZIMMERMAN 28

106 Ryley Chapman (ZIM) Won by Forfeit

113 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Tech. Fall Kellen Martin (ZIM)

120 Andy Heckman (SSS) Maj. Dec. Dmytro Ponomarenko (ZIM) 12-0

126 Joe Montplaisir (ZIM) Dec. Dutch Nordby (SSS) 3-2

132 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Jon Weiser (ZIM) 1:32

138 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Won by Forfeit

145 Joe Gardas (ZIM) Maj. Dec. William Budge (SSS) 14-5

152 Dylan Joyce (SSS) Fall Steven Weiser (ZIM) 2:39

160 Avery Kouba (SSS) Fall Sam Freeberg (ZIM) 2:54

170 Ryan Bouley (ZIM) Dec. Logan Rodebush (SSS) 8-1

182 Aiden Pardino (ZIM) Fall Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) 1:11

195 Jack Engle (SSS) Fall Tim Vorobyev (ZIM) 3:58

220 Kameron Arieta (ZIM) Fall Richard Emslander (SSS) 3:49

285 Bret Thayer (SSS) Fall Tylor Clapp (ZIM) 1:14

CROSBY-IRONTON “RANGERS” TRIANGULAR

HOLDINGFORD 41 CROSBY-IRONTON 27

(Section 7A Dual)

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Dillion Barna (CI) 6-0

113 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall William Erickson (CI) 3:57

120 Gabe Ridlon (CI) Dec. Cohl Clear (HOLD) 7-0

126 John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) Fall Luke Bieniek (HOLD) :30

132 Double Forfeit

138 Wesley Kraemer (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

145 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Reginald Ross (CI) :49

152 Jake Klancher (CI) Fall Michael Miller (HOLD) 1:59

160 Chase Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Ben Smith (CI) :44

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Dec. Michael Fitzpatrick (CI) 5-4

182 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Tech. Fall Sam Smith (CI)

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Hayden McGowan (CI) 5:09

220 Austin DeZeeuw (CI) Won by Forfeit

285 Kyle Blazek (CI) Fall Brandon Doll (HOLD) 5:54

HOLDINGFORD 41 WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY-NEVIS 27

(Section 7A Dual)

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Dawson McGee (WHAN) 10-4

113 Eli Johnson (WHAN) Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) 3:26

120 Callen Whitney (WHAN) Dec. Cohl Clear (HOLD) 8-5

126 Double Forfeit

132 Alex Hein (WHAN) Fall Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 3:24

138 Wesley Kraemer (HOLD) Fall Devin Johnson (WHAN) :43

145 James Welle (Holdingford) over Unknown (For.)

152 Michael Miller (HOLD) Fall Wesley Johnson (WHAN) :59

160 Chase Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Nathan Keiser (WHAN) 1:23

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Won By Forfeit

195 Sam Harren (Holdingford) over Ficher Smith (WHAN) 1:38

220 Double Forfeit

285 Brandon Doll (HOL) Fall Connor Andress (WHAN) :12

CURRENT STATE RATINGS:

FOLEY FALCONS No. 4AA

Levi Jacobson 113 No. 9AA

Logan Thorsten 145 No. 6AA

Isaiah Fitch 152 No. 7AA

Connor Thorsten 160 No. 7AA

Hunter Gorecki 195 No. 7AA

Elijah Novak 285 No. 4AA

BECKER BULLDOGS No. 7AA

Ethan Anderson 126 No. 7AA

Jake Nelson 132 No. 8AA

Lukas Paulson 138 No. 3AA

Caden Dewall 170 No. 8AA

Brayden Weber 220 No. 4AA

KIMBALL AREA CUBS CLASS A LEAN AND MEAN

Gavin Winter 120 No. 5A

Alex Nelson 132 No. 9A

Zach Holtz 152 No. 2A

Ashton Hanan 170 No. 6A

Carter Holtz 195 No. 5A

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS CLASS A LEAN AND MEAN

Jacob Leibold 138 No. 8A

Matthew Kasella 220 No. 10A

Mason Novitzki 285 No. 10A

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Taylor Ludwig 132 No. 8A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Tate Lange 160 No. 10A

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS

Taylor Hugg 182 No. 6AAA

Isaiah Green 220 No. 3AAA

Aaron Voigt 285 No. 10AAA

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Jared Spohn 126 No. 9AAA

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Spencer Johnson 113 No. 9AAA

UPCOMING EVENTS:

TUESDAY JANUARY 28th

BECKER “BULLDOGS” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Foley Falcons, Brainerd Warriors, Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs

LPGE/BROWERVILLE “WOLFS” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Royalton/Upsala Royals, Ottertail Central Bulldogs, Osakis Silverstreaks, LPGE/Browerville Wolves

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS “EAGLES” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams; Alexandria Cardinals, Pierz Pioneers, EVW EAGLES, Rocori Spartans

AWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS @ KIMBALL AREA CUBS (6:00)

THURSDAY JANUARY 30th

HOLDINGFORD “HUSKERS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Holdingford Huskers

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELORSA “JAGUARS” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: ACGC Falcons, Royalton/Upsala Royals, WCA Knights, BBE Jaguars

Kimball Area Cubs @ Dassel Cokato/Litchfield (7:00)

New London-Spicer Wildcats @ Paynesville Bulldogs (6:00)

FRIDAY JANUARY 31st

HOLDINGFORD “HUSKERS” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Spectrum Sting, Zimmerman Thunder, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Holdingford Huskers

ST. CLOUD TECH “TIGERS” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Bemidji Lumberjacks, Buffalo Bison, Moorhead Spuds, St. Cloud Tech Tigers

NEW LONDON-SPICER “WILDCATS” TOURNAMENT (3:30)

Teams: (TBA) Make up from Snow out two weeks ago

MINNEWASKA AREA “LAKERS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Paynesville Bulldogs, Ortonville Trojans, Minnewaska Area Lakers

Becker Bulldogs @ Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets (6:00)\

Albany Huskies @ Milaca Wolves (6:00)

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1st

ORONO “SPARTANS” TOURNAMENT (9:30)

Teams: Teams: Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights, Columbia Heights Hylanders, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, East Ridge Raptors, Minneapolis Edison Tommies, Minneapolis Washburn Millers, Mound-Westonka White Hawks, New Prague Trojans, Orono Spartans. Osseo Orioles, Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, St. Thomas Academy Cadets, Totino Grace Eagles, Wayzata Trojans

PARK REGION CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (@ LPGE)

Teams: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders, LPGE-Browerville Wolves, Ottertail County Central Bulldogs, Royalton/Upsala Royals,United North Central Warriors, Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL “RAIDERS” TOURNAMENT (10:00)

Teams: Teams: Apple Valley Eagles, Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders, Eden Prairie Eagles, Forest Lake Rangers, Fridley Tigers, Lakeville South Panthers, Minneapolis Washburn Millers, St. Francis, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres, Stillwater Ponies, United South Central Rebels, Wayzata Trojans

BLAINE “BENGALS” DUALS

Teams:Blaine Bengals, Coon Rapids Cardinals, Eagan, Elk River Elks, Foley Falcons, Henry Sibley Warriors, Rosemount Wolverine, Roseville Rams

ST. AGNES “AGGIES” TOURNAMENT (9:00)

Teams: : Hopkins, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Norwood-Young America Raiders, St. Agnes Aggies, Springfield Tigers, Triton Cobras