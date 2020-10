The Cathedral volleyball team mounted a pair of comebacks in a thrilling win over Pierz Tuesday night. Set scores were 18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-12 and 15-10.

The Crusaders were led by Kayla Sexton's ten kills, while Kaitlyn Voth added nine in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Sartell 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Brainerd 3, Tech 0