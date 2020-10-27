Prep Volleyball Schedule- Tuesday, October 27th

The prep volleyball season continues Tuesday night with four local matches on the schedule. Here's a look at who's playing against who, with all matches starting at 7 p.m.

The Sartell Sabres (3-1) will head across town to take on the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm. The matchup is the only meeting of the two rivals this season.

The Apollo Eagles (1-2) will host the Fergus Falls Otters (0-1). The Eagles posted their lone win over against Bemidji in the season's second match.

The Tech Tigers will welcome the Brainerd Warriors to town. The Tigers are 0-4 so far this season, while Brainerd is currently 1-1.

In the Granite Ridge Conference, the Cathedral Crusaders will host Pierz. The Crusaders are 2-0 this season, while Pierz checks in at 2-2.