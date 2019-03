The Cathedral Crusaders volleyball team beat Albany 3-1 Tuesday night in the Section 6AA tournament. The fourth and final set was decided by a 36-34 final score.

CHS was led by Colleen Zadoo with 18 kills and six blocks, while Gabby Heying added 17 kills in the victory.

The Crusaders will take on the Rocori Spartans Thursday night in Sauk Rapids.

ELSEWHERE:

Rocori 3, Sauk Centre 1

Moorhead 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0