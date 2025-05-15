Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Thursday, May 15th

The Cathedral softball team beat ROCORI 10-3 in their penultimate regular season game on Wednesday night.

CJ Jerzak charted three hits and four runs batted in and Berkley Mathiasen tossed a complete-game while also adding three runs batted in offensively.

The Crusaders (18-1) will wrap up the regular season in Waite Park on Friday night when they host St. Cloud for Strikeout Cancer and Youth Night.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR WEDNESDAY, MAY 14th

Becker 5, Princeton 4

Kimball 14, Foley 0

Melrose 10, Osakis 3

Sartell 6, Willmar 5

Cambridge-Isanti 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

St. Cloud @ Monticello 5 PM

Sartell @ St. Michael-Albertville 4:30 PM

On the baseball diamond, the ROCORI Spartans fell 7-1 to the Alexandria Cardinals at Knute Nelson Memorial Ballpark in Alexandria. The Spartans fall to 11-4 overall this season and 7-3 in Central Lakes Conference play.

ROCORI will play a pair of games against Red Wing over the weekend. The first matchup is set for a 5 p.m. start on Friday and the second is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 17th.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR WEDNESDAY, MAY 14th

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Becker 6

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Paynesville 2

Albany 6, Foley 4

Royalton 4, Holdingford 2

THURSDAY'S BASEBALL SCHEDULE

St. Cloud @ Brainerd 7 PM