The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team fell 78-73 to Browerville Monday night. Renell Edwards scored 17 points to lead Apollo in the loss, while Phillip Dromgoole added 16 points.

TUESDAY:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria @ ROCORI

Milaca @ Cathedral

GIRLS BASKETBALL- PLAYOFFS

Section 5AAA

Rocori @ Willmar

Apollo @ Big Lake

Section 8AAA

Sauk Rapids @ Sartell