Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral Crusader baseball team swept a doubleheader with Becker Monday afternoon. The Crusaders are now 7-3 overall and 5-3 in Granite Ridge Conference play.

The Crusaders got a home run from Rudy Sauerer in a 10-2 game one win, while Reggie Deyak added a pair of runs batted in. Brandon Hartung picked up the win on the mound for CHS.

The back half of the twin bill saw the Crusaders pick up a 6-1 win. Sauerer earned the win in game two, with Deyak and Tyler Bautch contributing in relief.

ELSEWHERE:

Big Lake 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

TUESDAY

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Fergus Falls @ Apollo

Big Lake @ Rocori

Annandale @ Cathedral

Softball

Rocori 5, Tech 0

Rocori 3, Tech 0

Cathedral 2, Becker 0

Cathedral 6, Becker 5

TUESDAY

Apollo @ Fergus Falls

Sartell @ Alexandria

Sauk Rapids @ Tech