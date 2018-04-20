Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The ROCORI Spartans baseball team defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 10-4 Thursday night at St. John's University. The SJU field is among the few that are playable in the area, due to it's fully synthetic surface.

The Storm took a 3-1 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Spartans answered with six runs in the bottom of the third.

Jack Steil was 3-3 for ROCORI with a pair of runs scored, while Brady Klehr and Dalton Thelen each knocked in a pair of runs for the Spartans. Derek Durant was 1-3 with a pair of runs batted in for the Storm in the loss.

FRIDAY:

Little Falls vs Sartell @ St. John's University

SOFTBALL

The Cathedral Crusaders blanked Foley 10-0 at the Husky Dome. Kateri Fischer and Megan Voit combined to shut out the Falcons on the mound, while Gabby Heying had a pair of hits and two runs batted in.

FRIDAY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji @ BSU

Hutchinson @ Tech @ SCSU