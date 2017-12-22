Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The St. Cloud boys hockey team defeated Fergus Falls 6-3 Thursday night. Nick Portz had a five point night with two goals and three assists, while Brad Amundson added two goals and two assists.

St. Cloud is now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Central Lakes Conference play.

ELSEWHERE:

River Lakes 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Friday

River Lakes @ Litchfield

Willmar @ Sartell

St. Paul @ Cathedral WJON

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud 4, Willmar 3

Gabbie Rud G, A, Allie Cornelius G, 2A

Friday

Litchfield @ River Lakes

Storm N Sabres @ Buffalo

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 48, Waconia 45

Brainerd 64, Sartell 50

Willmar 103, Apollo 74

Tech 67, ROCORI 47

Cathedral 81, Foley 65

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Monticello 47

Alexandria 89, Apollo 52

Cathedral 66, Foley 39

Friday

Sartell @ Princeton