Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral volleyball team continued its winning ways Monday with a straight-set sweep of Zimmerman. The Crusaders improved to 15-1 this season with set scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-19.
Gabby Heying led the Crusaders with 12 kills, while Hallie Hupf added six digs and two ace serves.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS SOCCER
Cathedral 3, Alexandria 2
TUESDAY
Willmar @ Rocori
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Fergus Falls @ Tech
Sartell @ Alexandria
St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral
GIRLS SOCCER
Tech 0, Cathedral 0
TUESDAY
Rocori @ Willmar
Alexandria @ Sartell
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Tech @ Fergus Falls
St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral
VOLLEYBALL
Sartell 3, Hutchinson 1
TUESDAY
Tech @ Alexandria
Brainerd @ Sartell
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice