The Monticello Magic baseball team beat Apollo 10-0 Wednesday night at Monticello. The Eagles fall to 4-8 on the season with the loss.

Elsewhere, the Tech Tigers ran their record to 12-0 on the season with a 10-0 win over Sartell at St. John's University.

THURSDAY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo

Rocori @ Alexandria

Cathedral @ Zimmerman

SOFTBALL TUESDAY:

Rocori @ Willmar

Tech @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls

Cathedral @ Foley