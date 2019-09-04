Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 3rd
The Cathedral boys soccer team topped Zimmerman 2-1 Tuesday afternoon for their first win of the season. James Gutierrez and Jacob Hirschfeld scored goals for the Crusaders, while Luke Ellis made a single save in net.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 1 OT
Alexandria 4, Apollo 3
Tech 1, Brainerd 0 (Ethan Miller scored on a penalty kick with 5:00 minutes remaining. This was the first varsity event at Tiger Stadium. Tech will host Alexandria at 7pm Thursday).
Girls Soccer
Cathedral 4, Zimmerman 1
Brainerd 5, Tech 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Willmar 4
Becker 5, Sartell 3
Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Tech 0
Maple Lake 3, Cathedral 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Rocori 1
Sartell 3, Brainerd 2