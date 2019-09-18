Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 17th

The Cathedral boys soccer team topped St. John's Prep 4-0 Tuesday night as part of a boys/girls doubleheader at Whitney Park. Cathedral improves to 3-3 overall, and 3-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference, with the win.

Jacob Hirschfeld started the scoring for CHS in the first half, which also saw goals from Elliot Anderson and Chandler Hendricks. Connor Drong capped the scoring for the Crusaders with a second half goal.

Luke Ellis and Reese Moneypenny both spent time in net for Cathedral to earn the combined shutout.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Rocori 1, Sartell 0

Tech 2, Willmar 1 (OT)

Girls Soccer

Sartell 6, Rocori 1

Tech 3, Willmar 0

Cathedral 9, St. John’s Prep 1

Volleyball

Willmar 3, Tech 0

Sartell 3, Rocori 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Apollo 2