Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, May 8th

The Cathedral Crusaders outlasted the Annandale Cardinals 8-6 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Crusaders are now 8-3 overall this season.

Jared Klein had two hits in the win and scored two runs, Rudy Sauerer hit a double and scored a pair of runs and TJ Neu pitched five innings for CHS to earn the win on the mound.

The Crusaders will host the Little Falls Flyers Thursday in a doubleheader.

Elsewhere, the Rocori Spartans continued their recent hot streak with a 10-0 win over Big Lake in Farming. The Spartans are now 8-1 on the season and have won four games in a row.

Brandon Gill was the winning pitcher for the Spartans with five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out six. Jack Steil paced the offense with two home runs and three runs batted in.

Tyler Schroeder and Mason Primus also hit home runs for Rocori.

ELSEWHERE:

Fergus Falls 4, Apollo 2

Tech 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

SOFTBALL

Tech 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

Apollo 10, Fergus Falls 7 (8 innings)