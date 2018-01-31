Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 30th

The Cathedral boys basketball team beat Milaca 73-41 Tuesday night. The Crusaders improve to 14-1 overall on the season and remain undefeated in the Granite Ridge Conference.

Micheal Schaefer led CHS with 22 points, while Mitch Plombon added 21 points for the Crusaders in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

ROCORI 62, Zimmerman 57

Sauk Rapids-Rice 78, Sartell 72

Tech 91, Apollo 74

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice 10, Moose Lake 2

Moorhead 3, St. Cloud 0

Sartell 6, Little Falls 1

Cathedral 12, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Girls Basketball

Apollo 86, Tech 45

-Lariah Washington Apollo’s all time leading scorer

Alexandria 69, Rocori 23

Sartell 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 31

Girls Hockey

Alexandria 3, St. Cloud 0

Brainerd 2, Sartell 1