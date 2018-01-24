Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 23rd

The Tech Tigers boys basketball team beat Minnetonka 63-53 Tuesday night in Minnetonka. Trent Meyer led the Tigers with 19 points, while Brevyn Spann-Ford added 18 points for Tech in the win.

The Tigers are now 11-6 on the season and will host Alexandria Friday night.

ELSEWHERE:

The Apollo Eagles beat Brainerd 71-68. Marquise Smith and Michael Gravelle each scored 18 points for the Eagles.

Rocori 70, Little Falls 37

Boys Hockey

The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 11-0 at the MAC. Noah Bissett paced St. Cloud with a hat trick.

Brainerd beat Sartell 4-3 at Bernick's Arena. Trevor Dummer scored a pair of goals for the Sabres in the loss.

Cathedral topped Little Falls 4-3 in overtime. Blake Perbix scored the game-winner for the Crusaders in the win.

Alexandria 5, River Lakes 3

Girls Hockey

The Storm 'N' Sabres beat River Lakes 3-2. Mallory Heder notched the go-ahead goal for Sartell/Sauk Rapids with just ten seconds left on the clock.