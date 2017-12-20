Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 19th

The Cathedral boys basketball team took an early lead and never looked back in an 86-52 win over Becker Tuesday night at Halenbeck Hall. The Crusaders were led by Michael Schaefer with 24 points.

Mitch Plombon scored 12 points in his first game of the season for Cathedral. The Crusaders improve to 4-1 with the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Fergus Falls 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

Willmar 80, Tech 59

Alexandria 70, Apollo 63 (OT)

Brainerd 77, ROCORI 70

The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat Sartell 5-2 behind Nick Portz's hat trick.

River Lakes beat Willmar 3-1 thanks to third period goals from Peyton Madison and Devin Gertkin.

Cathedral topped Duluth Denfeld 4-1, with Nate Warner charting a pair of goals and assist in the win.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Princeton 7-5 with Connor Cariveau scoring twice for SR-R.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 63

Becker 61, Sartell 60

Brainerd 67, Tech 31

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Cloud 2, Storm N Sabres 2

Allie Cornelius 2G for StC, Grace McCabe 2G for Storm N' Sabres

Willmar 2, River Lakes 1