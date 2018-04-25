Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Cathedral softball team beat Apollo 17-0 Tuesday night. The Crusaders are now 3-0 on the season with the win.

Megan Voit threw a perfect game for Cathedral in the four inning game, striking out nine of the 12 Eagles hitters she faced. Voit also produced at the plate, charting three hits while also driving in three runs and scoring three.

ELSEWHERE:

Sartell 14, Fergus Falls 2

Sartell 10, Fergus Falls 0

Brainerd 22, Tech 5

Brainerd 10, Tech 0

BASEBALL

Fergus Falls 6, Sartell 5

Brainerd 6, Apollo 1