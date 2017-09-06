Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Cathedral boys soccer team beat Melrose 12-1 Tuesday night. Cole Tetrault scored three goals to lead the eight Crusaders who charted goals in the win.

Cathedral improves to 1-2 on the season with the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Apollo 1, Sartell 0

Tech 6, Rocori 0

St. John’s Prep 2, Little Falls 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Sartell 4, Apollo 1

Tech 9, Rocori 0

Cathedral 10, Melrose 0

Little Falls 2, St. John’s Prep 1

VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 1

Apollo 3, Sartell 1

Rocori 3, Tech 0

Maple Lake 3, Cathedral 1