Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Cathedral Crusaders girls basketball team beat Kimball 83-79 in three overtimes Tuesday night. Cathedral overcame a pair of 16-point deficits to pull off the win.

Megan Voit led CHS with 21 points, Kate Tomczik added 19 and Morgan Prom scored 15. The Crusaders are now 18-5 on the season.

ELSEWHERE:

Fergus Falls 61, Apollo 54

Alexandria 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

Sartell 46, Rocori 42

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls 75, Apollo 50

Alexandria 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 57

Minnetonka 55, Tech 54 (OT)

ROCORI 76, Sartell 56

BOYS HOCKEY

St. Cloud 4, Minneapolis 1

River Lakes 13, Becker/Big Lake 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

SECTION 8AA SEMIFINAL

Roseau 4, St. Cloud 2

Brainerd 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 0