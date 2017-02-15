Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Cathedral Crusaders girls basketball team beat Kimball 83-79 in three overtimes Tuesday night. Cathedral overcame a pair of 16-point deficits to pull off the win.
Megan Voit led CHS with 21 points, Kate Tomczik added 19 and Morgan Prom scored 15. The Crusaders are now 18-5 on the season.
ELSEWHERE:
Fergus Falls 61, Apollo 54
Alexandria 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51
Sartell 46, Rocori 42
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fergus Falls 75, Apollo 50
Alexandria 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 57
Minnetonka 55, Tech 54 (OT)
ROCORI 76, Sartell 56
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Cloud 4, Minneapolis 1
River Lakes 13, Becker/Big Lake 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
SECTION 8AA SEMIFINAL
Roseau 4, St. Cloud 2
Brainerd 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 0