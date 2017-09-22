Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 21st
The Cathedral boys soccer team topped Melrose 6-0 Thursday night for their seventh straight win. The Crusaders got a hat trick from McRay Drong and a shutout from goaltender Jack Thibault.
CHS improves to 7-2 overall and 6-0 in Granite Ridge Conference games with the win.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS SOCCER
Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Sartell 2, Brainerd 2
Alexandria 3, Tech 2
Apollo 4, Fergus Falls 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Brainerd 3, Sartell 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Rocori 0
Apollo 7, Fergus Falls 0
Tech 1, Alexandria 0
Little Falls 5, St. John’s Prep 3
Cathedral 7, Melrose 0