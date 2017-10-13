Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, October 12th
The Cathedral boys soccer team advanced in the Section 8A playoffs with a 7-0 win over Minnewaska Thursday night at Whitney Park. The Crusaders will play at Apollo at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Cole Tertault notched a hat trick for CHS, and McRay Drong had a four-point game with two goals and two assists.
ELSEWHERE:
8A
Rocori 3, St. John’s Prep 2
Apollo 3, Little Falls 0
Sartell 5, Melrose 0
8AA
Tech 2, Buffalo 0
GIRLS SOCCER
8A
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Little Falls 1
Apollo 3, St. John’s Prep 0
Cathedral 4, Rocori 0
8AA
Elk River 1, Tech 0
VOLLEYBALL
Sartell 3, Tech 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Monticello 0
Albany 3, Cathedral 0