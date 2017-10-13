Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, October 12th

The Cathedral boys soccer team advanced in the Section 8A playoffs with a 7-0 win over Minnewaska Thursday night at Whitney Park. The Crusaders will play at Apollo at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Cole Tertault notched a hat trick for CHS, and McRay Drong had a four-point game with two goals and two assists.

ELSEWHERE:

8A

Rocori 3, St. John’s Prep 2

Apollo 3, Little Falls 0

Sartell 5, Melrose 0

8AA

Tech 2, Buffalo 0

GIRLS SOCCER

8A

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Little Falls 1

Apollo 3, St. John’s Prep 0

Cathedral 4, Rocori 0

8AA

Elk River 1, Tech 0

VOLLEYBALL

Sartell 3, Tech 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Monticello 0

Albany 3, Cathedral 0