Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, May 31st

The Rocori Spartans beat the Becker Bulldogs baseball team 5-4 in nine innings Thursday in the opening round of the 5AAA playoffs in Cold Spring.

Mason Primus' third hit of the game scored Matt Koshiol in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Spartans to the win. Matt Waletzko and Reed Ruegemer each had runs batted in for Rocori, while Primus picked up the win on the hill for Rocori with three scoreless frames.

The Spartans will host Apollo at 12 p.m. Friday in Cold Spring.

ELSEWHERE:

8AAAA

STMA 11, Tech 1

Tech @ Rogers 4:30 p.m. Friday

5AAA

Big Lake 8, Sartell 3

Zimmerman @ Sartell 1 p.m. Friday

SOFTBALL

8AAAA

STMA 9, Tech 0 (Tech season ends with a 5-17 record)

5AAA

Rocori 4, Becker 3 (12 in)

Willmar vs Rocori @ Big Lake 12 PM

Sartell 8, Detroit Lakes 5

Sartell @ Bemidji Friday

6AA

Cathedral 7, Holdingford 1

Albany 3, Cathedral 0 (CHS season ends with a 19-7 record)