Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, May 31st
The Rocori Spartans beat the Becker Bulldogs baseball team 5-4 in nine innings Thursday in the opening round of the 5AAA playoffs in Cold Spring.
Mason Primus' third hit of the game scored Matt Koshiol in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Spartans to the win. Matt Waletzko and Reed Ruegemer each had runs batted in for Rocori, while Primus picked up the win on the hill for Rocori with three scoreless frames.
The Spartans will host Apollo at 12 p.m. Friday in Cold Spring.
ELSEWHERE:
8AAAA
STMA 11, Tech 1
Tech @ Rogers 4:30 p.m. Friday
5AAA
Big Lake 8, Sartell 3
Zimmerman @ Sartell 1 p.m. Friday
SOFTBALL
8AAAA
STMA 9, Tech 0 (Tech season ends with a 5-17 record)
5AAA
Rocori 4, Becker 3 (12 in)
Willmar vs Rocori @ Big Lake 12 PM
Sartell 8, Detroit Lakes 5
Sartell @ Bemidji Friday
6AA
Cathedral 7, Holdingford 1
Albany 3, Cathedral 0 (CHS season ends with a 19-7 record)